Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Beasley Among Four Bills Players in COVID-19 Reentry Process

By John Lydic
erienewsnow.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Receivers Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis are among four Buffalo Bills players who must spend at least five days away from the team facility after having close contact with a trainer who tested positive. The two other players placed in the NFL's five-day reentry cadence were defensive tackles Star Lotulelei and Vernon Butler, general manager Brandon Beane said. Beasley, Davis and Lotulelei were sent home before practice, while Butler was sent home following practice and after it was determined he was in contact with the trainer. Though the start of the five-day reentry depends on when each person last had contact with the trainer, all four players are expected to miss the Bills' final preseason game on Saturday, when Buffalo hosts the Green Bay Packers.

www.erienewsnow.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reentry#Covid 19#American Football#Ap#Beasley Davis#The Green Bay Packers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Public Health
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
Sports Radio 1360 AM

Josh Allen Holds Up Sweet Congratulatory Gift in House From Fan

This is a pretty sweet gift. Look at what Josh Allen is holding up in his house right now. An avid Buffalo Bills fan, Paul Cummings made this for Josh Allen. It features Josh and his career starting from his high school days at Firebaugh High School in California, to his junior college time at Reedley College, then to Wyoming before getting to the Buffalo Bills. All donned in front of the American Flag.
NFLBuffalo Rumblings

Buffalo Bills lose Beasley, Milano, Lotulelei, Davis, Klein to COVID reentry protocol

The Buffalo Bills season opener is about three weeks away, which is a good thing - because if their season were underway, the team would be left without five key players in their next game. Cole Beasley, Matt Milano, Gabriel Davis, Star Lotulelei, and A.J. Klein were all impacted by the league’s COVID-19 protocols, the result of close contact with a trainer who tested positive for coronavirus. Pat Leonard of the NY Daily News had the first reports, which were later corroborated by other members of the Buffalo Bills beat.
NFLCBS Sports

Bills' Isaiah McKenzie fined thousands for COVID-19 mask violation, Cole Beasley reacts: 'Make it make sense'

You can bet your bottom dollar the Buffalo Bills would love to focus solely on what happens between the lines in 2021, as they work to build on what was one of the more special seasons in franchise history -- finishing 13-3 in 2020 and going blow for blow with the Kansas City Chiefs in the conference championship. Not so fast though, because the COVID-19 pandemic has taken center stage in Buffalo, mostly due to the passionate refusal by Cole Beasley to get vaccinated. He's now been placed on the team's COVID/Reserve list along with Gabriel Davis, both receivers having had close contact with a trainer that tested positive.
NFLBleacher Report

The Biggest Snubs, Surprises from NFL's Top-100

The complete NFL Top 100 for 2021 was finally unveiled Saturday when the NFL Network released the last 10 players and where they stood. Now that the list is complete, it's time to look back at some of the year's most controversial choices. While many of these selections are subject...
NFLBleacher Report

Fantasy Football 2021: 4-Round Mock Draft, Top Keeper Players and Team Names

While fantasy football keeper drafts are similar to their traditional season-long brethren, there are some key differences. The most obvious, of course, is that managers get to keep players from one season to the next. Knowing who to keep isn't as simple as sticking by your top 2020 performers, either....
NFL247Sports

Buffalo Bills send Cole Beasley home after COVID exposure

The Buffalo Bills will be without wide receiver Cole Beasley for the next five days after the franchise sent their veteran home following his exposure to a COVID-positive trainer, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reports. Per league protocols, Beasley will be eligible to return to team facilities at the end of the week if he tests negative for the virus.
NFLWKBW-TV

Buffalo Bills WR Cole Beasley, three others identified as close contacts of trainer who tested positive for COVID-19

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills GM Brandon Beane addressed the media Tuesday afternoon, announcing that four players were identified as close contacts of a trainer who tested positive for COVID-19. Those four players - WR Cole Beasley, WR Gabriel Davis, DT Star Lotulelei and DT Vernon Butler - have been sent home from the team's training facility. Per NFL COVID-19 protocols they must be out for five days from their last contact with the trainer who tested positive. Each player has tested negative to this point, the trainer that tested positive was fully vaccinated.
NFLNFL

Cole Beasley among four Bills players required to quarantine following close contact with team trainer

The difference between vaccinated and unvaccinated NFL players has again become notable for a second straight day. Bills receivers Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis received negative results from their Tuesday COVID-19 tests, but were removed from the team facility and must enter a five-day re-entry cadence mandated by NFL-NFLPA protocols due to their close contact with a member of the team's training staff who tested positive for COVID-19, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport confirmed. Linebackers A.J. Klein and Matt Milano have also entered the same five-day re-entry cadence following their own close contacts with the aforementioned member of the training staff and subsequent negative COVID-19 tests.
NFLtalesbuzz.com

Isaiah McKenzie, Cole Beasley at center of Bills’ COVID drama

“They got me!” Isaiah McKenzie wrote Thursday – after the league disciplined the unvaccinated wide out for failing to wear a mask. If only he was wearing something covering his face to hide his identity from the video cameras. McKenzie and Cole Beasley, two Buffalo Bills wide receivers, violated the...
NFLCBS Sports

Bills receivers Cole Beasley, Gabriel Davis enter Bills COVID-19 protocol following close contact with trainer

A day after Cam Newton was instructed to stay away from the Patriots' facility for five days due to the team's "misunderstanding" of the league's protocol on COVID-19 tests conducted outside of team facilities, Bills receivers Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis will now be away from the Bills' facility for at least the next five days after being placed on Buffalo's COVID-19 list, as reported by Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News.
NFLWKBW-TV

Buffalo Bills activate Beasley, Butler, Davis, Lotulelei from COVID-19/Reserve List

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills announced that Cole Beasley, Vernon Butler, Gabriel Davis, and Star Lotulelei have all been activated from the COVID-19/Reserve List. Beasley was also fined over $14,000 for mask violations for unvaccinated players, along with wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie. The Bills also announced that...

Comments / 0

Community Policy