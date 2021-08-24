Game #124 The Nats are back in Miami!

That’s right you read the headline correctly. Colin Cowherd was heaping a ton of praise on Brian Flores, Chris Grier, and the Miami Dolphins organization. He couldn’t say enough positive things about the Dolphins organization and how they have built this team and how they run things now in Miami. He talked about how the Dolphins don’t commit penalties and their backup cornerbacks play at a high level and don’t commit penalties. Colin even said the Dolphins this year talent-wise are way better than they were last year. THIS IS NOT A JOKE! Colin actually said these things and was positive about the Miami Dolphins and didn’t take any shots at Tua.