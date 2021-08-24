Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

ACC, Big Ten, Pac-12 Ally to 'Protect the Collegiate Model'

By John Lydic
erienewsnow.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Atlantic Coast Conference, Big Ten and Pac-12 are forming an alliance to work together on the future of college athletics and scheduling. Conference officials have been discussing the idea for weeks. The move comes less than a month after the Southeastern Conference invited Texas and Oklahoma to join and create a 16-school league by 2025. The move sent shockwaves through college athletics. The ACC, Big Ten and Pac-12 hope an alliance of 41 schools that span from Miami to Seattle leads to stability at the top of big-time college sports.

www.erienewsnow.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pac 12 Conference#College Athletics#American Football#Acc#Big Ten#Pac 12 Ally
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Atlantic Coast Conference
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Southeastern Conference
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLRoll 'Bama Roll

Jumbo Package: Jalen Hurts on the move?

Last night via CBS Sports, this little tidbit blew up, re: Deshaun Watson trade rumors. It’s no secret that Watson is unhappy in Houston. After enduring more sacks than any NFL quarterback the last five years, why wouldn’t he be? The Texans and their genius coaching and managerial staff (Oh, wait. Sorry. That was the same guy last season) did not prioritize offensive line personnel or efficient playcalling (and thus his health) for the first five years of his career. But, after there was a change in coaches last season, and Watson was freed from Houston’s overreliance on slow-developing play-action plays, for the first time in his career Watson left games with as clean a jersey as he was apt to get — overall Watson took 12 sacks in 11 games down the stretch, and had a 7.6% sack rate for the season (which was still far above league average).
Kansas StatePosted by
The Daily Goal Horn

REPORT: Kansas Leaving the Big 12

Morgantown, West Virginia – Reports are leaking out that the Kansas Jayhawks are leaving the Big 12 Conference and will join the Big Ten!. Kansas, according to multiple reports, intends to make the announcement official “within the next few weeks” and it could be announced as early as next week.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Former Ohio State Football Star Passed Away On Sunday

Former Ohio State and Cleveland Browns star offensive lineman Dick Schafrath passed away on Sunday at the age of 84, according to Eleven Warriors. Schafrath was a two-way lineman for the Buckeyes in the late 1950s, helping OSU win the national title in 1957. He went on to become a second round pick of the Browns in 1959.
Nebraska StatePosted by
The Spun

Adrian Martinez Reveals His Message For Nebraska Fans

Adrian Martinez and the Nebraska Cornhuskers got off to a rough start in their 2021 season with a 30-22 loss to Illinois. Many believed this was the year that the former four-star recruit pulled things together, but this past Saturday, it looked like more of the same from the senior QB.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

College Football Player Reportedly Killed Early Sunday Morning

The Charleston Southern football program is dealing with the tragic death of freshman defensive lineman Lorvens Florestal, who was shot and killed early this morning. According to a release from CSU, Florestal was the victim of a random act of violence. The Delray Beach (Fla.) native was an innocent bystander, according to witnesses.
Nebraska StatePosted by
The Spun

Nebraska Had A Notable Change At Practice On Monday

Nebraska football just can’t get out of its own way these days. The Huskers were supposed to make a statement in their season opener last Saturday against Illinois. It was quite the opposite. Nebraska, playing with an experienced roster and staff, was completely outmatched against Bret Bielema and the Fighting Illini. And now, the end of the Scott Frost era could be near.
BasketballPosted by
On3.com

Kaleb Glenn, 2023 four-star, cuts list to 4

Kaleb Glenn, a 6-foot-6 small forward out of Louisville (Ky.) Male School tells On3 he is down to four schools – Tennessee, Texas A&M, Louisville, and Indiana. Glenn has taken unofficial visits to both Louisville and Indiana. He’s also set three official visits. He’ll be at Louisville on Sept. 18, Indiana on Oct. 2nd, and Texas A&M on Oct. 8-10. Glenn also had an official visit set up for Tennessee on Sept. 11 but it will have to be rescheduled due to him having to take the ACT that day.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

LeBron James Reacts To Emoni Bates’ College Decision

Emoni Bates made a decision on his basketball future Wednesday evening. It even caught notice from none other than NBA superstar LeBron James. Bates is on his way to Memphis to play for Penny Hardaway and the Tigers. He chose them over other finalists including the G-League, Michigan State and Oregon. The 6-foot-8 forward will play for Memphis this upcoming season.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Responds To ACC/Big Ten/Pac-12 ‘Alliance’ Report

Texas and Oklahoma’s upcoming jump to the SEC threatens to shake the foundations of the sport even more than previous instances of conference realignment. In response, the ACC, Big Ten, and Pac-12 are reportedly in discussions about a potential “alliance.” During an interview today, ESPN’s top college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit weighed in on the report.

Comments / 0

Community Policy