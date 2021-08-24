New London restaurant taken down, rebuilt after storm

Employees with Solo Industries LLC, out of Uncasville, work on setting up shipping containers Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, for City Dock Oyster Bar & Restaurant in New London. The restaurant on City Pier, including the shipping containers, tents, tables and other structures, had to be removed in preparation for Tropical Storm Henri. (Sarah Gordon/The Day) BUY PHOTO REPRINTS

New London — Businesses shuttered across the state in anticipation of Henri, what weather forecasters predicted would be the first hurricane to strike the state in 30 years.

Frank Maratta, owner of City Dock Restaurant and Oyster Bar in New London, had to go a step further. He was forced to not only close but deconstruct his entire operation.

Tropical Storm Henri was just the latest in a string of obstacles for Maratta, whose idea for a waterfront restaurant in New London was years in the making and came to fruition this summer.

Built with eight shipping containers of varying sizes on the Custom House Pier at the city’s waterfront, the terms of a state permit that allowed his business to exist on the pier also call for it to be removed if he gets word of a major storm with 48 hours of advance notice.

Tents, tables, portable heaters, chairs and tables, palm trees and everything else on the pier were loaded up and removed last week. Gas, electrical and water lines were disconnected before contractors hauled away the shipping containers, which were accommodated nearby at the city’s municipal parking lot.

Maratta estimates he spent $50,000 on the removal and lost a week’s worth of business.

The restaurant is expected to be back up and running by Friday, and Maratta says he plans to stay open until Oct. 10. He has a three-year lease with the city for the 9,000-square-foot portion of the pier for $2,300 per month between April 15 and Oct. 15. He is being credited $416 per month for his work to improve utility services to the pier.

Maratta, who spent several years trying to obtain a permit and then had to lobby for a state law that allows liquor licenses for seasonal outdoor venues like his, said the storm was just another stumbling block in his quest to liven up the city’s waterfront.

In fact, he said he plans to direct more of his energy into making the New London restaurant a success now that he has a deal in place to sell one of his two other restaurants, Sunset Ribs at 378 Mago Point Way in Waterford. He’s owned the restaurant for nearly 30 years and said he’s happy to pass the reins to Anthony D’Angelo, who runs Tony D’s in New London.

“Tony’s a great guy. Anything he touches turns to gold and his son is an excellent chef. Just good people,” Maratta said.

Maratta will continue to operate Sunset Ribs until Sept. 15, when he is expected to turn over the keys. Anthony D’Angelo declined to comment but said he’d be willing to talk about his plans once everything is finalized.

As for New London, Maratta said he has great expectations for his restaurant and so far the reception has been good.

“I’m a waterfront guy. New London knows they have a great waterfront and want to develop it. It’s a gift to have a waterfront like that and to be able to bring people down there and enjoy it,” he said.

Maratta also owns The Pavilion in Old Lyme, which he does not plan to sell, and is the former owner of the Harbor Park Restaurant in Middletown, which he opened at a city-owned building in the 1980s on the banks of the Connecticut River. He had a 25-year run at the restaurant before the city opted not to renew his lease.

He recalls that it wasn’t long after work to get the Middletown restaurant up and running that a flood wiped out much of the first floor and damaged the second. He said he rebuilt and learned that the restaurant business would not be easy, especially near the water.

"Harbor Park turned out to be a very successful restaurant. Maybe this is some sort of a sign of good luck,” he said.