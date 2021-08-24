Micro Bets Are Big Business

NEW YORK (Reuters) - If you had to choose one word to describe the pandemic era, "risky" would be a strong candidate. In a deeply risky time for our health, careers and finances, Sukhinder Singh Cassidy has some tips. The former executive of familiar companies like StubHub, Google and Amazon penned a new book "Choose Possibility: Take Risks and Thrive (Even When You Fail)" about how to make risk work for you.