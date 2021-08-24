Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Philadelphia, PA

Teen, 16, arrested in shots fired at officers; 1 grazed

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A teenager has been arrested in connection with shots fired at Philadelphia police officers, one of whom suffered a graze wound on the head, authorities said.

Police said two uniformed officers were responding to a carjacking report in north Philadelphia shortly after 8 p.m. Monday. The officers found the stolen car and saw a man getting out of a vehicle parked in front of it, and the officers were trying to turn around to investigate further when they came under fire, police said.

One officer was grazed on the head and the other was cut on the face by flying glass when the car window was shot out, police said. Both were treated and released.

Police said a 16-year-old youth from Philadelphia is charged in the attempted homicide of the officer and with aggravated assault, assault of a law enforcement officer and related offenses.

Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said in a statement that despite his age, the youth has an extensive criminal record “and it is nothing short of a miracle that we aren’t planning funerals for two of our brave police officers.”

“While there is little doubt that this young man has encountered numerous systemic failures during his short life, none of those circumstances have given him the right to terrorize society in the manner in which he has,” she said.

Outlaw told reporters at the scene Tuesday night that it was “very brazen and very disrespectful, quite frankly” for someone to to feel emboldened enough to open fire on a uniformed officer with other police cars or officers nearby.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

553K+
Followers
305K+
Post
261M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carjacking#Funerals#Philadelphia Police#Police Cars#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Posted by
The Associated Press

Man arrested for allegedly trying to steal Hawaii airplane

HILO, Hawaii (AP) — A 24-year-old man was arrested and taken to a Hawaii jail on Monday after he allegedly tried to steal a small airplane from an airport, authorities said. The Hawaii Police Department said the man crashed a vehicle through the fence at the Hilo International Airport on the Big Island on Friday.
Mineral County, WVPosted by
The Associated Press

WVa lawyer sentenced to probation in wire fraud case

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia lawyer has been ordered to serve three years of probation and pay almost $35,000 in restitution for fraud, a prosecutor said. Timothy Mark Sirk, 63, of Keyser, pleaded guilty to wire fraud in April. The court-appointed attorney in Mineral County admitted filing fraudulent pay vouchers for public defender services, Acting U.S. Attorney Randolph J. Bernard’s office said in a news release.

Comments / 0

Community Policy