Mississippi State

Miss. State Health Officer says he received threatening phone calls over conspiracy theories

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 6 days ago
Thomas Dobbs, Mississippi’s top health official Thomas Dobbs, Mississippi’s top health official. (Rogelio V. Solis/Associated Press )

Mississippi — A public health official in Mississippi said he is receiving threats due to his efforts in promoting the COVID-19 vaccine.

On Tuesday, Thomas Dobbs sent out a series of tweets claiming that he received multiple threatening phone calls and wants to clarify any conspiracy theories going around.

Below is the list of conspiracy theories and truths he tweeted:

CONSPIRACY:

- My son works for Dr. Fauci in D.C.

- My son’s wife has financial connections with the World Bank Group (WBG).

-Every time I promote COVID vaccinations - my son gets a World Bank-funded kickback. Imaginative, no doubt. But ALL LIES.

TRUTH:

- My son is an MD and MPH student in the DC area

- His wife is an MBA student and worked at the WBG before grad school.

- They are completing their studies through their own personal finances. There are no WBG funds involved. I AM VERY PROUD OF THEM BOTH

- I get zero $ from promoting vaccination.

Dobbs finished off the tweet by encouraging the public to stay informed and safe by getting the vaccine.

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
