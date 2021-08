LANDIS — The Landis Fire Department will halt operations until Aug. 27 because multiple employees tested positive for COVID-19. Public Safety Director Zachary Lechette on Wednesday said the department became aware of positive cases and potential exposure in the previous 48 hours. The fire department completed contract tracing and confirmed three cases, he said. The department also found personnel in the fire and police departments had been exposed to those who tested positive. The two departments work in tandem as Landis transitions to a public safety model.