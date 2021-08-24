Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Saginaw by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 18:52:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-24 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Saginaw The National Weather Service in Detroit/Pontiac has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Saginaw County in southeastern Michigan * Until 745 PM EDT. * At 652 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Freeland to 8 miles north of St. Charles to near Elsie, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Freeland around 655 PM EDT. Saginaw, Chesaning, Zilwaukee and Bridgeport around 710 PM EDT. Birch Run around 735 PM EDT. Frankenmuth around 740 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Brant, Nelson, Carrollton, Garfield, Arthur, Fenmore, Burt, Gera, Buena Vista Township and Layton Corners. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH