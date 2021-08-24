Advice for college freshpersons

MOUNT OLIVE –What an exciting opportunity it is to watch a child grow into a young adult and start a new chapter of their life at college. There are so many new experiences and relationships to consider as students have the chance to break out from under the supervision of the adults in their life and make their own identity and choices independently. For some, this will be an easy and positive transition, but for many it will be filled with anxiety, fear and doubt. Of course, students will feel those emotions too, but what about the parents? Students get to embark on a fresh start, but many parents have great difficulty dealing with this time of separation and relocation. It is important for parents to recognize their own fears and sadness as they drop off their college freshman for the first time. When dealing with the anxiety of bringing your freshman or transfer student to school for the first weekend, the acronym RELAX may be helpful.