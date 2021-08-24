Cancel
Churubusco, IN

COVID cases prompt Smith-Green schools’ move to two weeks of virtual learning

By Corinne Rose
fortwaynesnbc.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHURUBUSCO, Ind. (Fort Wayne's NBC) -- Smith-Green Community Schools appears to be the first school district in northeast Indiana to go to all-virtual learning for the next two weeks after too many students and teachers tested positive for -- or had to quarantine because of exposure to -- COVID-19. "At the time the decision made, we had about 30% of the elementary school out on quarantine or due to a positive case, and then in the junior-senior high, we were at around 20% that were also excluded from school at that time," Superintendent Daniel G. Hile said.

