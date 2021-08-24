Cancel
Gladwin County, MI

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gladwin by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-24 18:51:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-24 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gladwin A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM EDT FOR GLADWIN COUNTY At 650 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Nester Township to near Rhodes, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. A tree and power lines were downed in the Beaverton area. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Rhodes around 655 PM EDT. Bowmanville around 705 PM EDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

