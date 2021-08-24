Video: Ruby Riott Releases New Vignette With Stolen Car
Ruby Soho (fka WWE’s Ruby Riott) steals a car in her latest teaser vignette. As noted back on August 17, Ruby took to social media and released a vignette that appeared to show her traveling from Orlando to Penn Station in New York City. This led to new speculation on Soho possibly debuting for AEW at their Grand Slam edition of AEW Dynamite on September 22 in New York City, the same show Daniel Bryan is rumored to debut on.www.pwmania.com
Comments / 0