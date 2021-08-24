Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Video: Ruby Riott Releases New Vignette With Stolen Car

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRuby Soho (fka WWE’s Ruby Riott) steals a car in her latest teaser vignette. As noted back on August 17, Ruby took to social media and released a vignette that appeared to show her traveling from Orlando to Penn Station in New York City. This led to new speculation on Soho possibly debuting for AEW at their Grand Slam edition of AEW Dynamite on September 22 in New York City, the same show Daniel Bryan is rumored to debut on.

www.pwmania.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Bryan
Person
Ruby Riott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vignettes#Combat#Ruby Riott Releases#Fka Wwe#Penn Station#Aew Dynamite#Metric#State Champs#The Riott Squad
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Sasha Banks Bad Medical Update Revealed

Sasha Banks has not been on WWE television since the build-up to SummerSlam, an event that she ultimately missed. This has left the WWE Universe and sports entertainment fans wondering when ‘The Boss’ will be back in town? Here is why Sasha Banks is ‘struggling’ during her WWE hiatus. In...
WWEstillrealtous.com

Braun Strowman Reveals New Ring Name?

WWE has released a number of surprising talents this year, and fans were shocked when the company announced back in June that former Universal Champion Braun Strowman had been released. Strowman’s non-compete clause is set to expire soon, and now everyone is wondering where he might end up next. Braun...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Bray Wyatt Girlfriend ‘Gone’ From WWE

The former WWE ring announcer JoJo Offerman, who is the girlfriend of Bray Wyatt was first introduced to fans through the Total Divas reality television show. She never became a performer in the ring but became a ring announcer instead and she announced many stars before and after their matches.
WWEPWMania

How The WWE Locker Room Reacted To Braun Strowman and Others Being Released

During an interview with Chris Van Vliet, former WWE star Ariya Daivari talked about the recent WWE releases that included himself:. “I tell a lot of people that I can take a nice breath of fresh air and say ‘I’ve done it.’ That thing that used to keep me up at night as an indie wrestler. I just keep thinking over and over what do I have to do to make it? But I did it, I made it. I wrestled on a pay per view, on NXT, on Monday Night RAW. I got to have conversations with Vince McMahon and Triple H, I did all these things. So I got to do all of these things I wanted to do, so a small part of me is like I can close that chapter and go to another part of my wrestling career. Luckily this is a great time because places like AEW, New Japan, IMPACT, all these places are popping up. I can say I know what it’s like to wrestle for Vince, now let’s see what it’s like in the other places.”
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Batista ‘Real’ Backstage Fight At SummerSlam Leaks

Batista’s final run in WWE before his retirement was against Triple H that culminated at Wrestlemania 35 a couple of years ago. One of the most popular lines during that feud saw Batista telling Triple H to give him what he wanted over and over again. Batista was also supposed to be inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame this year but due to timing issues and scheduling conflicts, it did not end up happening. WWE also paid huge money for the return of Batista.
WWEBleacher Report

WWE Rumors: Daniel Bryan Set for AEW All Out; Lesnar's Contract; Becky Lynch's Return

Now that CM Punk has finally made his anticipated return to professional wrestling in AEW, there's a new worst-kept secret in the business: Daniel Bryan—or, more likely, Bryan Danielson—is also heading to Tony Khan's promotion. Punk himself all but gave it away Wednesday on Dynamite, and several journalists have since...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Braun Strowman Drops Bombshell Before Raw

The former WWE star Braun Strowman has once again teased the fans. He has been building anticipation regarding his future in the pro-wrestling business. He was released from WWE in a shocking way due to the budget cuts. and it seems that he is preparing for his next move. The...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Braun Strowman Signs Massive New Contract

Will AEW or Impact ‘get these hands?!’ WWE released former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman to the shock of many within the WWE Universe earlier this year. This has led fans everywhere to speculate what would be next for the former leader of the ‘Strowman Express’ and while people have speculated both All Elite Wrestling and Impact Wrestling, it appears that you won’t have to wait much longer. Braun Strowman recently ‘ripped off’ this top AEW star.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Becky Lynch Baby Huge Smackdown Rumor Leaks

WWE star Becky Lynch recently made her return at SummerSlam pay-per-view and that came upon as a huge surprise for the fans. The fact that she walked out of Allegiant Stadium as SmackDown Women’s Champion after squashing Bianca Belair. She was seemingly portrayed as a heel and that has not been loved by the fans. Michael Cole ‘Apologized’ To Fired WWE Diva.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Randy Orton Major ‘Heel Turn’ Rumor Leaks

Randy Orton and Riddle, collectively known as RK-Bro have been an extremely popular and fan-favorite combination since the team started to team up as a pair earlier this year. However, the duo weren’t always supposed to be a long-term team. This Vince McMahon health rumor recently stunned Randy Orton. During...
WWEComicBook

Watch: Ruby Soho Releases Possible Teaser of Arriving in AEW

With her 90-day No Compete clause set to expire in a few weeks, former WWE star Ruby Riott (now Ruby Soho) took to social media on Tuesday with a teaser of what she'll be doing next. In a video titled "The Runaway," Soho is seen holding a train ticket from Orlando up to New York City's Penn Station but misses the train as it pulls away. Many fans took this as a hint that she'll be heading to All Elite Wrestling, given that the company will make its debut in New York City in September.
WWEPosted by
Fightful

Ruby Soho Posts New Vignette, No Prison In Sight

Ruby Soho is teasing her next move. In a new vignette posted on social media, Ruby has her ticket from Orlando to New York in hand, but she can't quite catch up to her train. The video ends with "The Runaway" and "To Be Continued." Ruby has teased using The Runaway nickname in the past.
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

Shocking news about Ruby Riott's future

In early August, we let you know that Fightful Select reported that AEW would most likely become the new home of the former Ruby Riott in WWE. In addition, in July the news was released that Ruby has registered the trademark "The Runway" which now also takes on its meaning with a video that the wrestler herself has posted on social networks.
WWEPWMania

Video: Did Charlotte & Nia Jax Shoot During RAW, Mick Foley Comments

One of the hottest social media topics coming out of this week’s WWE RAW is the rough match between Nia Jax and RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair. The match came after Jax was ringside for Shayna Baszler’s earlier loss to Rhea Ripley. Jax promised that she would take out Ripley and Nikki A.S.H., who was at ringside with Ripley, and then do the same to Flair later in the night. She did just that, but the ringside attack on Nikki led to Ripley getting the pin on Baszler. Jax attacked Ripley after the match and stood tall. Jax faced Flair in a non-title match later in the show, and beat her by pinfall after a powerbomb. Many fans tweeted about how rough the match was, with some speculating on if the two Superstars were shooting on each other.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Multiple Promotions Are Interested In Signing Ruby Riott

Ruby Soho, the former Ruby Riott, was released by WWE due to budget cuts and will become a free agent on Tuesday, August 31 when her 90-day non-compete clause expires. Earlier this month it was reported she’s expected to make her way into AEW. On a recent Wrestling Observer Radio it was speculated by Dave Meltzer that with AEW having a Casino Women’s Battle Royale at All Out next month, the likely plan is for Ruby to be the ‘Joker’ card, which is the final entrant in the match.
MusicNew York Post

Willow Smith releases new video, announces tour dates with Billie Eilish

It was a big Monday for Willow Smith, who dropped a live video for her song “Lipstick” and released tour dates for her upcoming performance schedule with singer-songwriter Billie Eilish. Smith — who musically goes by the mononym Willow — will be performing with Eilish beginning at next month’s Life...
WWEPosted by
Fightful

Ruby Soho Steals A Car In New 'The Runaway' Vignette

Ruby Soho (formerly Ruby Riott in WWE) missed her train, so she needed a new means of transportation. In a new vignette, Soho can be seen stealing a car outside of the convenience store and head off to....somewhere. While being pleased with her Grand Theft Auto abilities, Ruby is frustrated at the music and nearly gets into an accident.
CelebritiesPosted by
American Songwriter

John Mayer Releases New Video for “Wild Blue”

Today, the guitar virtuoso and former Jessica Simpson boy-toy, John Mayer, released his newest video for the song, “Wild Blue.” The single is the fifth track from Mayer’s acclaimed record, Sob Rock, which was released in July. The “Wild Blue” video is intentionally exaggerated and may remind viewers of the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy