Gary Lynn Cook of Elizabeth City, August 23
Gary Lynn Cook, age 69, of Elizabeth City, NC died Monday, August 23, 2021 at his residence. Born in Scottfield, IL on September 1, 1951 to the late Gilbert Scott Cook and Edna Potter Cook Keel, he was the husband of Norma Newton Cook of the home. He was a member of Freedom Baptist Ministries where he served as a Deacon. He retired from the Department of Corrections with twenty-seven years of service. He was also a Mason in the Eureka Lodge of Elizabeth City. Gary enjoyed many years officiating youth sports and he was an avid golfer.www.outerbanksvoice.com
