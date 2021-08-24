Cancel
Batista And Jason Momoa Working On Buddy Cop Film Idea, Baron Corbin's Luck Runs Out | Fight Size

By Robert DeFelice
Here is your fight size update for Tuesday, August 24, 2021. - While appearing on The Late Late Show with James Corden (via The Hollywood Reporter), Jason Momoa revealed that he and Batista, who stars in a few projects with him, are working on an idea for a buddy cop film set in Hawaii.

