WWE RAW Ratings Report For 8/23

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMonday’s live post-SummerSlam edition of WWE RAW drew an average of 2.067 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This is up 11.31% from last week’s 1.857 million viewers for the SummerSlam go-home episode. For this week’s show, the first hour drew 2.152 million viewers...

