Rain chances increase the rest of this week

High temps will stay on the steamy side with highs in the middle 90s the rest of the week. Lucky for us, moisture is moving in from the east and that means a return of those cooling afternoon and evening storms. One or two of those storms could be on the strong side, so be prepared for a strong gust of wind and brief heavy rainfall as the storm passes through.

Deeper moisture over Louisiana will continue to move in, and stick around through the weekend. Most of the rain will fall during the afternoon and evening.

October. All kidding aside, high temperatures will top out near 100 through Wednesday, then a higher chance of cooling downpours will return. We still expect highs in the 90s all week, but it will be more mid 90s than upper 90s.

Next weekend we'll be watching a big batch of tropical moisture moving toward Texas that could bring even higher rain chances for the last few days of August.

There are no concerns for Texas over the next five days, but we will be closely monitoring that area of tropical moisture mentioned above for potential tropical development. Meanwhile, Henri made landfall on Sunday and heavy rain and flooding will continue to plague New England through Tuesday. You can stay on top of everything happening in the tropics with our daily tropical update

SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and videos of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.