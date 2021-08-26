Cancel
Houston, TX

Rain chances increase the rest of this week

Posted by 
ABC13 Houston
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49Em88_0bbnfGBP00 High temps will stay on the steamy side with highs in the middle 90s the rest of the week. Lucky for us, moisture is moving in from the east and that means a return of those cooling afternoon and evening storms. One or two of those storms could be on the strong side, so be prepared for a strong gust of wind and brief heavy rainfall as the storm passes through.

Stay weather aware by downloading the ABC13 app to have the latest breaking news and weather alerts sent straight to your phone.

When will the cooling afternoon showers return?

Deeper moisture over Louisiana will continue to move in, and stick around through the weekend. Most of the rain will fall during the afternoon and evening.

When will the heat end?

October. All kidding aside, high temperatures will top out near 100 through Wednesday, then a higher chance of cooling downpours will return. We still expect highs in the 90s all week, but it will be more mid 90s than upper 90s.

What's the early outlook for next weekend?

Next weekend we'll be watching a big batch of tropical moisture moving toward Texas that could bring even higher rain chances for the last few days of August.

Is there anything to be concerned about in the tropics?

There are no concerns for Texas over the next five days, but we will be closely monitoring that area of tropical moisture mentioned above for potential tropical development. Meanwhile, Henri made landfall on Sunday and heavy rain and flooding will continue to plague New England through Tuesday. You can stay on top of everything happening in the tropics with our daily tropical update .

NOAA has also released an updated outlook for the Atlantic hurricane season.

RADAR MAPS:

Southeast Texas

Houston

Harris County

Galveston County

Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties

Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties

Brazoria/Matagorda Counties

SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and videos of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.

