With fairs in high gear all around the countryside, there’s a host of descriptions of farm animals being announced over microphones in judging arenas both near and far. As scrubbed and polished dairy cows are led around the show ring, spectators can expect to hear references to mammary systems, depth of body, height, length of rib, distance from hooks to pins, set of the legs and so on, as the bovine beauty competitions are underway. Most desirable characteristics, of course, ultimately relate to the productivity and durability of a milking cow.