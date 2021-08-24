Cancel
Biden finds Missouri challenge to school mask mandates ‘unacceptable,’ White House says

By Jonathan Shorman and
News-Democrat
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Joe Biden finds Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s lawsuit seeking to block school mask mandates “unacceptable,” the White House said Tuesday. “We’ve seen, including recently I think today or yesterday in Missouri, additional steps taken that in our view put more kids at risk. The president thinks that’s completely unacceptable,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said during a briefing.

www.bnd.com

