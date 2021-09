This was a big series for the Red Sox down in Florida, playing four against the best team in their division while trying to maintain their grip on a wildcard spot. And getting out on the right foot was key. Unfortunately, as has been a theme in August, they couldn’t do it. Nick Pivetta wasn’t terrible, but had some bad luck and gave up just enough hard contact to leave on the hook. The real issue, however, was the offense. Being shut down by Luis Patiño and the typically-great Rays bullpen, Boston got a solo homer from Bobby Dalbec and nothing else in a rough start to this series.