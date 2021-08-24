Cancel
Looking Ahead: August 24-25

Roanoke Daily Herald
 8 days ago

Hannah’s Closet Thrift Store, 1034 Roanoke Ave. in Roanoke Rapids, will hold a Summer Clearance sale through Saturday. Featured will e 75% off select summer clothing such as bathing suits, T-shirts, shorts, sandals and more. Also, a $5 Bag Sale is held every first Saturday of the month, and Tuesday is Senior Day which includes 15% off total purchase. Visit the online thrift store at hannahscloset.org. The store is part of Hannah’s Place, a nonprofit organization helping victims of domestic violence and sexual assault in Halifax and Northampton counties. The crisis line is 252-541-2064. All donations are tax-deductible. The store is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. For more information, call 252-541-1127.

