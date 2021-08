The House of Representatives today advanced the FY 2022 Budget Resolution after intense negotiations between Democratic leaders and moderate members of the Democratic caucus who had been seeking to decouple the Budget Resolution from the bipartisan infrastructure legislation and a more immediate vote on the bipartisan bill, which progressive members of the caucus opposed. In the end, leadership agreed to include language in the rule — which includes a deeming resolution essentially passing the Budget Resolution — stating that the House would vote on the bipartisan infrastructure bill by September 27. This appeased the moderate representatives and paved the way for passage. The Senate passed the Budget Resolution earlier this month.