Public Health officials in the U.S have provided worrying statistics about the new coronavirus. Those under 50 and unvaccinated are 25 times more likely to need hospitalization in case of SARS-CoV-2 infection than those fully vaccinated. In the U.S, the approved vaccines are Pfizer BioNTech, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson. The three have proven highly effective in preventing serve cases, hospitalization and death. Although the vaccine is not 100% effective in preventing infection, there have been almost no deaths in fully vaccinated young people with no comorbidities.