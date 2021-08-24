Proposed ordinance allowing ATVs and UTVs on the streets of Suamico headed for September vote
SUAMICO, Wis.(WFRV)- ATVs and UTVs are a hot topic of discussion in Suamico. “ATV stands for All Terrain Vehicle, and it’s a four wheeled vehicle designed to go through a variety of different terrain,” said Jon Podvin of Ken’s Sports Green Bay. Podvin, speaking with Local Five’s Eric Richards, says Utility Terrain Vehicles are selling quickly. “UTVs are very popular on trails, especially up North,” said Podvin.www.wearegreenbay.com
Comments / 0