With about a quarter of the season left, the Mariners find themselves in a spot that very few realistically thought they would be this far into the season. They are 63-56, and a handful of games out of the wild card. They are fully in the race though, sitting just 5.5 games behind Oakland and Boston. Tampa and Oakland are 8 and 8.5 games ahead and lead their division, so we are leaving them alone for the time being.