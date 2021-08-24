Cancel
Spoilers: WWE NXT Return And Debut Set For Tonight’s Show

By Marc Middleton
wrestlinginc.com
 6 days ago

Tonight’s post-Takeover 36 edition of WWE NXT will feature the return of Danny Burch. Oney Lorcan, who was absent for just a few recent NXT TV episodes, also returns on the show. Tonight’s opening match features Ridge Holland defeating Timothy Thatcher in singles action. After the match, Tommaso Ciampa checked on Thatcher in the ring but he was shoved by Holland. This led to Holland and Pete Dunne brawling with Ciampa and Thatcher. Burch and Lorcan then ran down and made the save. The heels left Ciampa and Thatcher laying to end the segment.

