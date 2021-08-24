RS Recommends: Vinyl Moon Delivers Monthly Mix of Art and Music to Your Mailbox

Brandon Bogajewicz couldn’t find the type of vinyl club he wanted. So, he did what most of his favorite bands had done – start it in the garage.

Six years and a Kickstarter campaign later, Vinyl Moon is up and running, shipping uniquely curated records to subscribers around the world.



How Does Vinyl Moon Work?

Vinyl Moon is a monthly subscription club that delivers custom records right to your house. It’s like having an audiophile friend with their pulse on the world’s best new music personally make you a playlist each month, and press it onto a radiantly-colored record you’ll want to keep and display for life. Bogajewicz is that friend, and each album is its own imaginatively-crafted journey though genres and moods, sights, sounds and space.

This is a company with some serious love for digging deep into details, and uncovering new and emerging artists. Bogajewicz and Vinyl Moon’s passion for picking music and original art (which is inspired by the accompanying music) shines through on each month’s “mixtape” LP of hand-plucked indie musicians, plus some fun Easter eggs like stickers and posters inside. Simply pick a plan from their website to get started, with the ability to cancel at any time.

What Artists Can You Get on Vinyl Moon?

The service stocks new, rare and exclusive content from undiscovered artists around the globe. One recent edition, Static Swagger , featured an amalgam of dancefloor-fueled indie rock from Sweden’s Tribe Fridays, Icelandic funk/reggae instrumentalists Ari Arelius, and “Do You Really Care” – a shimmering summertime jam from South Africa’s Nic Preen. Its hypnotic and holographic cover art paired perfectly with the mix, and no two records are ever the same in any way.

The ultra-deluxe discs are pieces of art on their own, with stellar, storytelling designs to immerse the listener even more into each month’s all-encompassing theme and experience. A booklet of lyrics, along with each band’s info, is also included to provide that first step in finding your new favorites (along with a letter from Bogajewicz).

How Much Does Vinyl Moon Cost?

If you’re looking to break out of your musical comfort zone and join a global community that shares an excitement for revitalizing records, Vinyl Moon will brighten up your mailbox each month. Memberships start at $27/month for a subscription, shipping is free within the U.S., and there’s also an option to rediscover past releases, along with a VIP loyalty program that can only be earned.

Is Vinyl Moon Worth It?

Any music fan or collector of vinyl will want to give Vinyl Moon a shot. In our opinion, this is a big win for record lovers, and provides a lost thrill you simply can’t get from crate digging alone. Plus a portion of the proceeds always make their way back to the artists’ pockets. Past generations and vinyl aficionados have long lamented their gripes with digital music, not only in the loss of audio quality, but of the hands-on interactivity of physically holding and discovering a record’s art and liner notes as you play it for the first time. It’s an enormously refreshing feeling to have Vinyl Moon bring that back to life, all without even having to leave the house, and while supporting the artists too. Find out more at VinylMoon.co .



