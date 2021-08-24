Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

RS Recommends: Vinyl Moon Delivers Monthly Mix of Art and Music to Your Mailbox

By Joshua Kanter
Posted by 
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 6 days ago

Brandon Bogajewicz couldn’t find the type of vinyl club he wanted. So, he did what most of his favorite bands had done – start it in the garage.

Six years and a Kickstarter campaign later, Vinyl Moon is up and running, shipping uniquely curated records to subscribers around the world.


Buy:
Vinyl Moon Subscription
at
$27+

How Does Vinyl Moon Work?

Vinyl Moon is a monthly subscription club that delivers custom records right to your house. It’s like having an audiophile friend with their pulse on the world’s best new music personally make you a playlist each month, and press it onto a radiantly-colored record you’ll want to keep and display for life. Bogajewicz is that friend, and each album is its own imaginatively-crafted journey though genres and moods, sights, sounds and space.

This is a company with some serious love for digging deep into details, and uncovering new and emerging artists. Bogajewicz and Vinyl Moon’s passion for picking music and original art (which is inspired by the accompanying music) shines through on each month’s “mixtape” LP of hand-plucked indie musicians, plus some fun Easter eggs like stickers and posters inside. Simply pick a plan from their website to get started, with the ability to cancel at any time.

What Artists Can You Get on Vinyl Moon?

The service stocks new, rare and exclusive content from undiscovered artists around the globe. One recent edition, Static Swagger , featured an amalgam of dancefloor-fueled indie rock from Sweden’s Tribe Fridays, Icelandic funk/reggae instrumentalists Ari Arelius, and “Do You Really Care” – a shimmering summertime jam from South Africa’s Nic Preen. Its hypnotic and holographic cover art paired perfectly with the mix, and no two records are ever the same in any way.

The ultra-deluxe discs are pieces of art on their own, with stellar, storytelling designs to immerse the listener even more into each month’s all-encompassing theme and experience. A booklet of lyrics, along with each band’s info, is also included to provide that first step in finding your new favorites (along with a letter from Bogajewicz).

How Much Does Vinyl Moon Cost?

If you’re looking to break out of your musical comfort zone and join a global community that shares an excitement for revitalizing records, Vinyl Moon will brighten up your mailbox each month. Memberships start at $27/month for a subscription, shipping is free within the U.S., and there’s also an option to rediscover past releases, along with a VIP loyalty program that can only be earned.

Is Vinyl Moon Worth It?

Any music fan or collector of vinyl will want to give Vinyl Moon a shot. In our opinion, this is a big win for record lovers, and provides a lost thrill you simply can’t get from crate digging alone. Plus a portion of the proceeds always make their way back to the artists’ pockets. Past generations and vinyl aficionados have long lamented their gripes with digital music, not only in the loss of audio quality, but of the hands-on interactivity of physically holding and discovering a record’s art and liner notes as you play it for the first time. It’s an enormously refreshing feeling to have Vinyl Moon bring that back to life, all without even having to leave the house, and while supporting the artists too. Find out more at VinylMoon.co .


Buy:
Vinyl Moon Subscription
at
$27+

Comments / 0

Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

13K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vinyl Records#Mailbox#Cover Art#Rs#Vinyl Moon Subscription#Icelandic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
Related
MusicRolling Stone

Julian Hamilton Shares Debut Single, ‘City Of Love’

After close to two decades spent as one half of iconic Sydney electronic duo The Presets, Julian Hamilton has gone solo, sharing his debut single “City Of Love” today. Premiering on triple j overnight, the new single sees Hamilton with his foot firmly planted in the world of The Presets, yet with a look towards his own musical evolution. Having been inspired to put the band’s maximalist energy aside during some COVID-inspired downtime, Hamilton was left with the chance to explore other musical outlets; seeing just where these paths may lead.
MusicRolling Stone

Gretta Ray’s Debut Album ‘Begin To Look Around’ is a Turning Point

Begin To Look Around comes in as strong as a June wind and swirls with pop melodrama and nostalgia. The debut album from Melbourne’s Gretta Ray, as a collection, soundtracks the moments of clarity that arrive on the other side of relationship trauma. Some parts, where hindsight is 20/20, sound like they were written by a knowing voice of lucidity; the big sister within all of us.
New York City, NYRolling Stone

Patti Smith Releases ‘Live at Electric Lady’ Concert EP

A Patti Smith concert recorded this past April at New York’s Electric Lady studios has been released as a Spotify exclusive. Live at Electric Lady features original Smith tunes like “Ghost Dance,” “April Fool,” and “Peaceable Kingdom” along with Bob Dylan’s “One Too Many Mornings,” and Stevie Wonder’s “Blame It on the Sun.”
Theater & Dancemixmag.net

An online archive is documenting 30 years of dance music history

The Dance Music Archive is an online database that documents 30 years of dance music and rave culture. Just launched, the website allows visitors to explore each decade of dance music history from the 1980s onwards, through DJ mixes, radio shows, blogs, artwork and more. The team has ripped CDs, gathered physical documents and curated Spotify playlists to create an exciting audio-visual timeline.
MusicMarietta Daily Journal

Roxy Music’s Bryan Ferry sounds as brilliant as ever on vinyl rereleases

Bryan Ferry has crafted one of the most electrifyingly eclectic music careers of all time. It began, of course, with his Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band Roxy Music, which was formed in 1970 and went on to influence and impact just about every corner of the pop music world over the course of eight landmark studio albums.
MusicSlipped Disc

Ruth Leon recommends…Fly on the Wall music shorts

Here are some delicious short videos of great musicians making music. No big deal? Well, this simple, fly-on-the wall performance of pianist Marc Andre Hamelin playing a spectacular improvisation on Gershwin’s Liza stopped me in my tracks. More conventionally, Angela Hewitt playing Beethoven is no less arresting, (https://www.marquee.tv/videos/fotw-angelahewittbeethoven) as is...
MusicDigital Trends

Listening to music on CD can be just as nostalgic as listening on vinyl

Many people tend to associate musical nostalgia with the scratch of a needle against a vinyl record, but for me, it turns out a laser beam piercing the reflective surface of a spinning CD has the same sentimental effect. Shocking, right? We’re conditioned to ignore the not-quite-vintage, not-well-remembered compact disc over the LP, a format beloved by our parents or our grandparents, seemingly regardless of our own age.
MusicVulture

The Moon Compelled SZA to Release New Music Today

Next time some killjoy tries to tell you why they hate astrology, just remember that their opinion matters less than SZA’s. And something about where the moon is at in the sky right now compelled her to give us three gorgeous new tracks. On Sunday morning, the “Good Days” singer posted a video to her Instagram of dancer Nana Yaa performing to a new track called “Joni,” with folky plucked guitar backing ethereal lyrics. At the same time, she tweeted “dumping random thoughts” and linked to a mysterious SoundCloud account based in “nowhere, United States.”
Visual Arthackaday.com

Interactive Musical Art Installation Mixes Vintage, Modern, Lasers, And…Bubbles? Bubbles.

Acorn BBC Master. Apple IIe. Ampex 270 Terminal. Vetrex Vectrex game console. You’d be hard pressed to find a more diverse hardware collection in the average hacker’s lab. When you add seven Raspberry Pi’s, five CRT monitors, an analog oscilloscope and an LED wall to the mix, one starts to wonder at the menagerie of current and retro hardware. What kind of connoisseur would have such a miscellaneous collection? That’s when you spot smoke and fog machines sitting next to an RGB Laser.
Musicnoobfeed.com

Tormented Souls - Music Vinyl Puzzle Guide

The music puzzle in Tormented Souls can be annoying since it requires you to head back to the vinyl record to get the right tone. Fortunately, we did the heavy lifting so you don't have to. Here's the solution. The button combination is:. Left. Top. Upper Right. Left. Left. Top.
Temple, TXTemple Daily Telegram

Mixing musical cultures

Trombonist Altin Sencalar, a Temple High School graduate who currently serves as an adjunct professor of music at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, announced that his latest album, “Reconnected,” will be released Aug. 27. Sencalar, whose familial name translates to “entertainer,” is a musician born into Mexican and Turkish cultures....
theyoungfolks.com

New Music: Foolish Deep Releases “Looking For The Moon”

SoCal alt-pop outfit Foolish Deep unveils their new single/music video “Looking For The Moon,” a track lifted from their upcoming EP, Foolish Deep LIVE at Palomino Sound. Fronted by guitarist/vocalist Caspar Madaus-Brück, aka Caspar M-B, who formed Foolish Deep in 2017, Foolish Deep’s sound blends ‘80s pop savors with tints of modern alt-pop. Citing influences such as John Mayer, Coldplay, The Police, Johnny Hates Jazz, Bon Iver, and The 1975, the band’s sound is reminiscent of the Kings of Leon merged with The Cutting Crew. While Caspar’s rich, expressive voice conjures up the ghost of David Bowie and Don Henley, only smoother and more melodic.
Musicwpr.org

Little Simz: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music's Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It's the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space. A lot has happened since we last...
InternetAmadhia

The Best Experimental Music on Bandcamp: August 2021

All kinds of experimental music can be found on Bandcamp: free jazz, avant-rock, dense noise, outer-limits electronics, deconstructed folk, abstract spoken word, and so much more. If an artist is trying something new with an established form or inventing a new one completely, there’s a good chance they’re doing it on Bandcamp. Each month, Marc Masters picks some of the best releases from across this wide, exploratory spectrum. August’s selection includes damaged noise-rock, twisted culture jamming, guitar snippets stretched into long drones, and vocal improvisations infused with the traditions of a lost homeland.
San Francisco, CA48hills.org

5 new vinyl scores to soothe your pandemic panic

We have a certain dedication here at 48hills for tracking down those beats. House, hip-hop, techno, footwork, boogie, drill, city pop, EDM, IDM, AOR, disco, drum and bass, clown-step—that last one was a joke, but you get the picture. All eras of music play here. San Francisco has always been a haven of sorts in regards to the appreciation of all types of rhythmic expression. With dance floors caught between opening up, opening down, influx … over the next couple of months, we will attempt to feed that hunger for the beats. Turn up with HEAT. (And remember, it’s fully fine to enjoy the sounds from the comfort of home.)
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

RS Country Music Picks for the Week of August 16th

Whether it’s coming out of Nashville, New York, L.A., or points in between, there’s no shortage of fresh tunes, especially from artists who have yet to become household names. Rolling Stone Country selects some of the best new music releases from country and Americana artists. (Check out our most recent list.) Caleb Lee Hutchinson, “Slot Machine Syndrome” American Idol season 16 runner-up Caleb Lee Hutchinson recorded his new EP Slot Machine Syndrome with Brent Cobb, and it arrives September 17th. The project’s title track shows a more grown-up, more defined talent, blessed with a gritty baritone that has some shades of Sturgill...
Books & Literaturemusicconnection.com

Book Review: Bootleg Stardust

Set in 1974, Dixon’s colorful novel takes the reader on a journey through the height of the 1970s rock world, and follows the ups and downs of high-school dropout Levi Jackson, a red hot guitar player who lands an audition for a prominent band who are recording at London’s Abbey Road Studios. What ensues is a tale that demonstrates the power of music to bring people together—and break them apart—and the courage it takes to find your own voice while navigating egos, jealousies, and deceptions.

Comments / 0

Community Policy