Carroll County, IL

Severe Weather Statement issued for Carroll, Stephenson by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-24 15:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Wind damage with these storms will occur before any rain or lightning. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover. SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Carroll; Stephenson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN CARROLL AND EASTERN STEPHENSON COUNTIES At 549 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Durand to near Polo, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe thunderstorms will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Carroll and eastern Stephenson Counties, including the following locations... Albertus Airport, Rock Grove, Winneshiek, Dakota Dornink Airport, Stephenson County Fairgrounds and Lake Summerset. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Meade County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Meade, Pennington by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-30 20:55:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-31 04:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Meade; Pennington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM MDT FOR EASTERN MEADE AND NORTHEASTERN PENNINGTON COUNTIES At 919 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles northeast of Creighton, or 33 miles northwest of Philip, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Creighton. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
Meade County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Meade, Pennington by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-30 20:55:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-31 04:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Meade; Pennington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN MEADE AND NORTHEASTERN PENNINGTON COUNTIES At 903 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles south of Plainview, or 38 miles northwest of Philip, moving south at 15 mph. Quarter sized hail was recently reported 7 miles south-southwest of Plainview. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Creighton. HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Carroll County, GAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Carroll, Coweta, Heard by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-31 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-30 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Carroll; Coweta; Heard A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF SOUTHEASTERN CARROLL, NORTHEASTERN HEARD AND WESTERN COWETA COUNTIES THROUGH 745 PM EDT At 722 PM EDT...a strong thunderstorm was over Powers Crossroads, or 8 miles northeast of Franklin...moving north at 40 mph. HAZARD...Up to 40 mph wind...frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light...unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Some locations in the path of this storm include Newnan, Carrollton, Grantville, Whitesburg, Centralhatchee, Roopville, Plant Yates, Byers Crossroads, Arnco-Sargent, Powers Crossroads, Seaton Lake, Handy, Dunaway Gardens, Clem, Lowell, Plant Wansley and Roscoe. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder...you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. MAX HAIL SIZE MAX WIND GUST...40MPH
Mellette County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Mellette by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-30 23:19:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-31 04:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Mellette A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 AM CDT FOR TODD...SOUTHWESTERN TRIPP AND SOUTHEASTERN MELLETTE COUNTIES At 139 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 4 miles west of Ideal to 2 miles northeast of Cody, moving southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe thunderstorms will remain over mainly rural areas of Todd, southwestern Tripp and southeastern Mellette Counties, including the following locations... Rosebud Reservation. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Carroll County, VAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Carroll, Patrick by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-31 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-30 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Carroll; Patrick Two thunderstorms will merge and impact portions of southeastern Carroll and west central Patrick Counties through 815 PM EDT At 744 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking two strong thunderstorms over Fancy Gap. These storms will merge and then move northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down weak trees, tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Hillsville Fancy Gap Cana Gladesboro Laurel Fork and Woodlawn. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Washington County, NEweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-30 23:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-31 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Washington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 AM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN HARRISON AND CENTRAL WASHINGTON COUNTIES At 1225 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Blair, or 23 miles north of Omaha, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Blair around 1235 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Kennard. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Haakon County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Haakon, Ziebach by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-30 21:23:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-30 21:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Haakon; Ziebach A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM MDT FOR WEST CENTRAL HAAKON AND SOUTHWESTERN ZIEBACH COUNTIES At 923 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles southwest of Bridger, or 32 miles northwest of Philip, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Billsburg. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
Franklin County, TNweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-30 14:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-30 14:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Franklin A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN FRANKLIN COUNTY At 221 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Cowan, or near Winchester, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Winchester, Cowan, Sewanee, Belvidere and Sherwood. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Custer County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Custer, Pennington by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-30 15:05:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-30 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Custer; Pennington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM MDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL CUSTER AND SOUTH CENTRAL PENNINGTON COUNTIES At 436 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Mount Rushmore National Memorial, or 7 miles southeast of Hill City, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Locations impacted include Keystone, Custer State Park, Stockade Lake, Hayward, Black Hills Playhouse, Center Lake, Legion Lake, Mount Coolidge, Blue Bell and State Game Lodge. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
Pennington County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Pennington by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-30 15:05:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-30 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Pennington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM MDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL CUSTER AND SOUTH CENTRAL PENNINGTON COUNTIES At 436 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Mount Rushmore National Memorial, or 7 miles southeast of Hill City, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Locations impacted include Keystone, Custer State Park, Stockade Lake, Hayward, Black Hills Playhouse, Center Lake, Legion Lake, Mount Coolidge, Blue Bell and State Game Lodge. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
Mclean County, NDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for McLean by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-30 16:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-30 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: McLean A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM CDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL MCLEAN COUNTY At 415 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Garrison, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Garrison, Fort Stevenson State Park and Emmet. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
Audubon County, IAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Audubon, Carroll, Guthrie by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-30 23:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-31 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Audubon; Carroll; Guthrie A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN GREENE...NORTHWESTERN GUTHRIE...NORTHERN AUDUBON SOUTHEASTERN CRAWFORD AND SOUTHERN CARROLL COUNTIES At 1142 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lake Panorama, or near Guthrie Center, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Audubon, Manning, Coon Rapids, Bayard, Templeton, Dedham, Gray, Audubon County Airport and Manning Municipal Airport. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Ziebach County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Ziebach by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-30 15:05:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-30 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This is a dangerous storm, capable of producing large hail driven by severe winds! SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows! If you are caught outdoors, cover your head and neck. Target Area: Ziebach A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM MDT FOR NORTHWESTERN ZIEBACH...NORTHEASTERN MEADE AND SOUTHEASTERN PERKINS COUNTIES At 557 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northeast of Usta, or 20 miles north of Faith, moving south at 20 mph. THIS IS A DESTRUCTIVE STORM FOR USTA, ARROW HEAD BUTTES, AND IRON LIGHTNING. HAZARD...Softball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be severely injured. Expect shattered windows, extensive damage to roofs, siding, and vehicles. Locations impacted include Usta, Arrow Head Buttes, Faith and Durkee Lake. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...DESTRUCTIVE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...4.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
Emmons County, NDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Emmons by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-30 18:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-31 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Emmons A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT/645 PM MDT/ FOR SIOUX...SOUTHEASTERN MORTON...SOUTHEASTERN GRANT AND WESTERN EMMONS COUNTIES At 711 PM CDT/611 PM MDT/, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Cannon Ball to 8 miles northwest of Fort Yates to 7 miles south of Shields, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Cannon Ball, Prairie Knights Resort, Fort Yates and Selfridge. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Custer County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Custer by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-30 15:05:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-30 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Custer A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM MDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL CUSTER COUNTY At 450 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Blue Bell, or 4 miles southeast of Custer, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Locations impacted include Custer, Blue Bell, Center Lake, Stockade Lake, Custer State Park, Mount Coolidge, Legion Lake, State Game Lodge and Black Hills Playhouse. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
Hettinger County, NDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Hettinger by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-30 16:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-30 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hettinger A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM MDT FOR CENTRAL HETTINGER COUNTY At 355 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles northeast of Regent, or 8 miles northwest of Mott, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Mott. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Grant County, NDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Grant by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-30 18:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-30 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Grant A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT/600 PM MDT/ FOR NORTHEASTERN SIOUX...SOUTHEASTERN MORTON AND EASTERN GRANT COUNTIES At 634 PM CDT/534 PM MDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles west of Solen, or 22 miles north of Selfridge, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Solen and Breien. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Perkins County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Perkins by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-30 18:46:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-30 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Perkins A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM MDT FOR CENTRAL PERKINS COUNTY At 725 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles southwest of Shadehill Reservoir, or 22 miles southwest of Lemmon, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Bison and southwestern Shadehill Reservoir. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Ziebach County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Ziebach by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-30 20:46:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-30 21:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Ziebach A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM MDT FOR WEST CENTRAL ZIEBACH COUNTY At 905 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Red Elm, or 8 miles west of Dupree, moving south at 15 mph. Hail up to quarter sized was recently reported 3 miles east-northeast of Red Elm. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of west central Ziebach County to the southeast of Red Elm. HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Audubon County, IAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Audubon, Carroll, Crawford, Greene, Guthrie by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-30 23:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-31 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Audubon; Carroll; Crawford; Greene; Guthrie A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN GREENE...NORTHWESTERN GUTHRIE...NORTHERN AUDUBON SOUTHEASTERN CRAWFORD AND SOUTHERN CARROLL COUNTIES At 1142 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lake Panorama, or near Guthrie Center, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Audubon, Manning, Coon Rapids, Bayard, Templeton, Dedham, Gray, Audubon County Airport and Manning Municipal Airport. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

