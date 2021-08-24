Cancel
San Antonio, TX

The Selfie Box adds second location inside North Star Mall this fall

By Priscilla Aguirre
Houston Chronicle
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile shopping for clothes, San Antonio customers can stop in and snap a picture of their new outfit at an upcoming selfie museum opening up at a local mall this fall. The Selfie Box plans to open its second location at North Star Mall in mid-September, co-owner Cesar Ramos tells MySA. Ramos and his partner Michael Reyes first established their business on the Southside at 1602 SW Military Drive in February.

