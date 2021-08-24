Aurora Public Schools to require vaccines for staff after full FDA approval for Pfizer

DENVER – All Aurora Public Schools employees will have to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 7 now that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has given full approval to the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, the district told employees Monday.

The requirement will apply to all APS employees, student teachers, teacher residents, interns and volunteers, according to a letter sent to employees by APS Chief Personnel Officer Damon Smith on Monday and obtained by Denver7.

They will have to show their supervisor a vaccine record card or immunization card, and the proof of vaccination will be entered into the district’s human resources system. If an employee is not vaccinated by Oct. 7, they will be subject to discipline, including suspension, unpaid leave and termination.

Employees will be able to apply for an exemption or accommodation based on a disability, religion or other medical reasons. People who receive an exemption will be required to wear a mask or other PPE at work, practice physical distancing and test periodically for COVID-19.

"Federal law permits employers to require employees to provide documentation or other confirmation of vaccination," Smith wrote in the letter. "This information, like all medical information, must be kept confidential and maintained separately from the employee's personnel files under the Americans with Disabilities Act."

The district said back in May that it planned to require all staff to get vaccinated before the start of the school year – contingent on the full FDA approval of one or more of the vaccines.

The city of Denver is also requiring all teachers to be vaccinated by Sept. 30 and Denver Public Schools is requiring masks indoors for all students, staff and visitors.

APS is also encouraging people to wear a mask and practice social distancing in addition to the staff vaccine requirement. The district put together an FAQ for employees, which can be read by clicking here.

