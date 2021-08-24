Young girl uses teachings of 'mitzvahs' to help the homeless

In the Jewish religion, a good deed is called a mitzvah. After learning about the less fortunate, 6-year-old Isla Loeb performed a mitzvah and now she’s turning it into a tradition.

Isla had a conversation with her mother, Heather, talking about being grateful and fortunate for what they have in life.

"She asked a lot of questions about well, what do kids like homeless kids have?" said Heather. "And when we talked about nothing, she said she wanted to get some donations going for the homeless shelter again.”

Isla wanted to start a community service project. She had done a similar drive last August at her former school, the Jewish Community Center. She collected over 1,000 toothbrushes and toothpaste containers for Corpus Christi Metro Ministries.

“I think she just really enjoyed doing that and it was a success for her," Patty Clark said, CEO of Metro Ministries. "And it helped her achieve her goal. Which was to find that good deed and do it for others.”

Now Isla is stepping it up, collecting a wide variety of hygiene products, to again, donate to help the homeless. The JCC is helping out by collecting products on her behalf.

“Little girls like Isla are the future of servant leadership and good citizenship in this community," Clark said. "And she comes from a long line of family members who give back. Her grandparents, her parents and so it’s just what she’s growing up knowing.”

“My husband always says that if you have the ability and the means to help other people, then it’s your obligation to do so," Heather said. "And we really believe that. She’s a 6th generation Corpus Christian and we believe in helping out our community and like her dad and his dad, Leon Loeb. He was big in the community and we want to keep that going."

“I just wanted to," said Isla. "I felt good with it and there's a lot of people out there that don’t have stuff.”

Metro Ministries is now giving out to-go family meals on Thursday and Friday nights. Family hygiene packs will be passed out as well. These are what Isla will be putting together in gallon sized bags.

“(Talk) about people having a servant heart and a heart for leadership and that little girl has come into it, at such a tender age," Clark said. "I’m so proud to know her and her family. And what a blessing they all are to our community.”

Heather said she has spoke to Isla's current school, Windsor Park Elementary, and anticipates they will take part in helping as well.

Until then, if you'd like to donate hygiene products you can drop them off at the JCC, contact the Loebs on Facebook or donate directly to Metro Ministries.