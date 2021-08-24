Cancel
Maya Rudolph & Andy Samberg To Host Peacock’s ‘Baking It’ Competition Series

By Denise Petski
Deadline
 6 days ago
Maya Rudolph (Saturday Night Live) and Andy Samberg (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) are heading to the kitchen. They’ve been tapped as hosts of Baking It , Peacock ’s six-episode holiday baking competition series, from the creators of Amy Poehler’s Making It crafting competition series.

In Baking It , eight teams of two talented home bakers join Maya and Andy’s winter cabin for a celebration of culinary holiday traditions. Contestant duos will include spouses, siblings, best friends and more, who will work together to create outstanding savory and sweet creations for themed challenges with the hopes of winning a cash prize. Maya and Andy will lead the festivities, also providing comedic commentary on the action. The bakers’ holiday treats will be judged by tough critics – four opinionated real-life grandmothers, who happen to be fantastic bakers themselves.

Baking It is produced by Universal Television Alternative Studio, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Paper Kite Productions and 3 Arts Entertainment. Amy Poehler, Nicolle Yaron, Pip Wells, Kate Arend and Dave Becky serve as executive producers.

