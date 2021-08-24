Cancel
Bakersfield, CA

Teen shot and killed in East Bakersfield identified

By Anthony Wright, 23ABC
KERO 23 ABC News
 6 days ago
The Kern County Sheriff's Office has identified the teen who was shot and killed on August 12th in East Bakersfield.

According to the KCSO, 19-year-old Cesar Joseph Malta of Bakersfield was found near Baker and Oregon streets after being shot by an unknown suspect. He was transported to Kern Medical where he later died.

One man dead after a shooting in East Bakersfield

Malyk Johnson, 23ABC 9:10 AM, Aug 13, 2021

No suspect information has been released at this time. The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with any information is asked to call BPD at (661) 327-7111.

