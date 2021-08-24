Cancel
Carroll County, IL

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Carroll, Stephenson by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-24 17:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Wind damage with these storms will occur before any rain or lightning. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover. SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Carroll; Stephenson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN CARROLL AND EASTERN STEPHENSON COUNTIES At 549 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Durand to near Polo, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe thunderstorms will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Carroll and eastern Stephenson Counties, including the following locations... Albertus Airport, Rock Grove, Winneshiek, Dakota Dornink Airport, Stephenson County Fairgrounds and Lake Summerset. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Conecuh County, ALweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Conecuh, Escambia, Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-30 08:29:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-30 14:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Conecuh; Escambia; Monroe The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southwestern Conecuh County in south central Alabama Northwestern Escambia County in south central Alabama Southwestern Monroe County in south central Alabama * Until 230 PM CDT Monday. * At 829 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Monroeville, Frisco City, McCullough, Uriah, Excel, I65 And AL 113, Megargel, Goodway, Jeddo, Manistee, Halls Crossroads, Palmers Crossroads, Mexia Crossing, Mexboro, Ollie, Mexia, Huxford, Perdue Hill, Homewood and West Monroeville. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Mclean County, NDweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for McLean, Mercer by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-30 18:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-30 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: McLean; Mercer A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL MCLEAN AND NORTHEASTERN MERCER COUNTIES At 609 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Beulah Bay Recreation Area to near Stanton, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Stanton, Hazen Bay Recreation Area, Beulah Bay Recreation Area and Dakota Waters Recreation Area. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
Mclean County, NDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for McLean by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-30 18:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-30 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: McLean A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL MCLEAN AND NORTHEASTERN MERCER COUNTIES At 609 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Beulah Bay Recreation Area to near Stanton, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Stanton, Hazen Bay Recreation Area, Beulah Bay Recreation Area and Dakota Waters Recreation Area. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
Carroll County, IAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Carroll, Crawford, Sac by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-30 22:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-30 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Carroll; Crawford; Sac A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM CDT FOR SOUTHERN SAC...NORTHERN CRAWFORD AND WESTERN CARROLL COUNTIES At 1024 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southwest of Black Hawk Lake, or 14 miles northwest of Carroll, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Denison, Manning, Lake View, Odebolt, Black Hawk Lake, Schleswig, Wall Lake, Arcadia, Breda, Vail, Templeton, Westside, Kiron, Deloit, Halbur, Ricketts, Blackhawk Lake State Park, Wall Lake Municipal Airport and Manning Municipal Airport. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Madison County, IAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Madison by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-31 10:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-03 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Madison A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN POLK...NORTHEASTERN MADISON...NORTHWESTERN MARION JASPER AND WARREN COUNTIES At 1219 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles northeast of Baxter to near Indianola, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Rock Creek Lake. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Carroll County, IAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Carroll, Crawford by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-30 23:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-30 23:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Carroll; Crawford A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN CRAWFORD AND SOUTHWESTERN CARROLL COUNTIES At 1121 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Denison, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Denison, Manning, Dunlap, Manilla, Dow City, Charter Oak, Ricketts, Arion, Buck Grove, Aspinwall, Manning Municipal Airport and Denison Municipal Airport. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Emmons County, NDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Emmons by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-30 18:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-31 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Emmons A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT/645 PM MDT/ FOR SIOUX...SOUTHEASTERN MORTON...SOUTHEASTERN GRANT AND WESTERN EMMONS COUNTIES At 711 PM CDT/611 PM MDT/, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Cannon Ball to 8 miles northwest of Fort Yates to 7 miles south of Shields, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Cannon Ball, Prairie Knights Resort, Fort Yates and Selfridge. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Mercer County, NDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Mercer by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-30 15:57:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-30 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Mercer A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL MCLEAN AND NORTHEASTERN MERCER COUNTIES At 609 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Beulah Bay Recreation Area to near Stanton, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Stanton, Hazen Bay Recreation Area, Beulah Bay Recreation Area and Dakota Waters Recreation Area. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
Carroll County, IAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Carroll, Crawford by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-30 22:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-30 23:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Carroll; Crawford The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Crawford County in west central Iowa Southwestern Carroll County in west central Iowa * Until 1145 PM CDT. * At 1050 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Ute, or 15 miles west of Denison, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Denison. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Mellette County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Mellette by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-30 23:19:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-31 04:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Mellette A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 AM CDT FOR TODD...SOUTHWESTERN TRIPP AND SOUTHEASTERN MELLETTE COUNTIES At 139 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 4 miles west of Ideal to 2 miles northeast of Cody, moving southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe thunderstorms will remain over mainly rural areas of Todd, southwestern Tripp and southeastern Mellette Counties, including the following locations... Rosebud Reservation. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Mellette County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Mellette by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-31 00:57:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-31 02:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Mellette A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 AM CDT FOR TODD...SOUTHWESTERN TRIPP AND SOUTHEASTERN MELLETTE COUNTIES At 139 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 4 miles west of Ideal to 2 miles northeast of Cody, moving southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe thunderstorms will remain over mainly rural areas of Todd, southwestern Tripp and southeastern Mellette Counties, including the following locations... Rosebud Reservation. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Audubon County, IAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Audubon, Carroll, Crawford, Greene, Guthrie by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-30 23:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-31 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Audubon; Carroll; Crawford; Greene; Guthrie A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN GREENE...NORTHWESTERN GUTHRIE...NORTHERN AUDUBON SOUTHEASTERN CRAWFORD AND CARROLL COUNTIES At 1122 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Coon Rapids, or 13 miles southeast of Carroll, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Carroll, Audubon, Manning, Coon Rapids, Glidden, Scranton, Arcadia, Breda, Bayard, Templeton, Westside, Dedham, Halbur, Lidderdale, Willey, Ralston, Gray, Aspinwall, Arthur N Neu Airport and Manning Municipal Airport. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Todd County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Todd by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-31 00:14:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-31 00:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Todd A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM MDT/130 AM CDT/ FOR NORTHWESTERN TODD...MELLETTE...SOUTHEASTERN JACKSON AND NORTHEASTERN BENNETT COUNTIES At 1214 AM MDT/114 AM CDT/, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles east of Westover to 7 miles north of Vetal, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include White River, Parmelee, Norris, Cedar Butte, Black Pipe, Horse Creek, Swift Bear and Corn Creek. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Tripp County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Tripp by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-31 01:40:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-31 02:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Tripp A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 AM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN TRIPP COUNTY At 239 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 4 miles west of Colome to 4 miles northwest of Wewela to 9 miles south of Norden, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Winner, Colome, Millboro, Ideal South Housing, Clearfield, Wewela and Dog Ear Lake. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Crenshaw County, ALweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Crenshaw by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-31 06:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-31 06:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Crenshaw A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 AM CDT FOR CENTRAL CRENSHAW COUNTY At 608 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Rutledge, or 5 miles northwest of Luverne, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Rutledge, Petrey and Highland Home. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Cass County, NEweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cass, Gage, Johnson, Lancaster, Nemaha, Otoe, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-31 06:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-31 07:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cass; Gage; Johnson; Lancaster; Nemaha; Otoe; Saline A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 AM CDT FOR SOUTHERN LANCASTER...JOHNSON...NORTHWESTERN NEMAHA...OTOE NORTHEASTERN SALINE...NORTHEASTERN GAGE AND SOUTHWESTERN CASS COUNTIES At 640 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Bennet, or 14 miles southeast of Lincoln, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Unadilla, Douglas, Syracuse, Cook, Talmage and Lorton. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Saline County, NEweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Saline by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-31 06:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-31 07:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Saline A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 AM CDT FOR SOUTHERN LANCASTER...JOHNSON...NORTHWESTERN NEMAHA...OTOE NORTHEASTERN SALINE...NORTHEASTERN GAGE AND SOUTHWESTERN CASS COUNTIES At 640 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Bennet, or 14 miles southeast of Lincoln, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Unadilla, Douglas, Syracuse, Cook, Talmage and Lorton. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Carroll County, IAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Carroll, Crawford by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-30 23:39:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-30 23:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Carroll; Crawford THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN CRAWFORD AND SOUTHWESTERN CARROLL COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1145 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail and gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Des Moines .
Clay County, KYweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Clay by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-30 18:23:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-30 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Clay FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHWESTERN CLAY COUNTY At 623 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Manchester, Sidell, Grace, Urban, Fall Rock, Treadway, Byron, Burning Springs, Bernice, Herron, Littleton, Sacker Gap, Sibert, Fogertown, Horse Creek Junction, Pigeonroost, Hima, Malcomb and Laurel Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Cass County, NEweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cass by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-31 05:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-31 14:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cass A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 AM CDT FOR SOUTHERN LANCASTER...JOHNSON...NORTHWESTERN NEMAHA...OTOE NORTHEASTERN SALINE...NORTHEASTERN GAGE AND SOUTHWESTERN CASS COUNTIES At 640 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Bennet, or 14 miles southeast of Lincoln, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Unadilla, Douglas, Syracuse, Cook, Talmage and Lorton. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

