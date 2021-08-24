Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Lee, Inland Lee by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-24 10:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-24 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Coastal Lee; Inland Lee A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Lee County through 730 PM EDT At 648 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over San Carlos Park, or 7 miles south of Fort Myers, moving northwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Cape Coral, Fort Myers, San Carlos Park, McGregor, East Dunbar, Pine Manor, Palmona Park, Southwest Florida Airport, Harlem Heights, Lochmoor Waterway Estates, Iona, Cypress Lake, Villas, Three Oaks, Whiskey Creek, Page Park, North Fort Myers, Page Field Airport, Punta Rassa and Suncoast Estates. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPHalerts.weather.gov
