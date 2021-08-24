Cancel
Barry County, MI

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Barry, Clinton, Eaton, Ingham, Ionia by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-24 18:48:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-24 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Barry; Clinton; Eaton; Ingham; Ionia The National Weather Service in Grand Rapids has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Ingham County in south central Michigan Southern Ionia County in south central Michigan Eastern Barry County in southwestern Michigan Southern Clinton County in south central Michigan Eaton County in south central Michigan * Until 730 PM EDT. * At 648 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Grand Ledge, or 9 miles north of Charlotte, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Lansing... Charlotte... Mason Hastings... Eaton Rapids... Portland East Lansing... Grand Ledge... Williamston Potterville... Lake Odessa... Leslie Nashville... Bellevue... Stockbridge Edgemont Park... DeWitt... Aurelius Onondaga... Bunker Hill HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

