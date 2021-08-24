Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Virginia State

Virginia COVID-19 August 24 update: Over 3K new cases, positivity rate climbs to 9.7%

By Julius Ayo
WAVY News 10
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health is reporting over 3,000 new cases along with 18 new deaths related to COVID-19 Tuesday. As of Tuesday morning, August 24, Virginia has had an overall number of 744,187 coronavirus cases since the start of the outbreak. Of the overall cases reported, 569,469 have been confirmed by testing. 174,718 are probable cases, in which a patient who shows symptoms is diagnosed without testing.

www.wavy.com

Comments / 2

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
City
Suffolk, VA
City
Newport News, VA
Local
Virginia Coronavirus
City
Virginia Beach, VA
City
Williamsburg, VA
Local
Virginia Government
State
Virginia State
City
Chesapeake, VA
City
Portsmouth, VA
City
Norfolk, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Weather#Vdh#Virginians#Franklin#Wavy News App#The App Store#Google Play
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Education Dept. opens investigations into 5 statewide bans on mask mandates

The Education Department announced on Monday that it has opened civil rights investigations into five statewide bans on mask mandates to determine whether they discriminate against students with disabilities. The department’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) sent letters to school officials in Iowa, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Utah describing...
PoliticsNBC News

Satellite photo suggests North Korea back at work on nuclear arsenal

WASHINGTON — A satellite image obtained by NBC News shows water flowing out of a North Korean reactor, the latest sign the regime has resumed work that could enable it to build more nuclear weapons. The satellite photo, from Planet Labs and the Center for Nonproliferation Studies, appears to show...

Comments / 2

Community Policy