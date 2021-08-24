Virginia COVID-19 August 24 update: Over 3K new cases, positivity rate climbs to 9.7%

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health is reporting over 3,000 new cases along with 18 new deaths related to COVID-19 Tuesday. As of Tuesday morning, August 24, Virginia has had an overall number of 744,187 coronavirus cases since the start of the outbreak. Of the overall cases reported, 569,469 have been confirmed by testing. 174,718 are probable cases, in which a patient who shows symptoms is diagnosed without testing.