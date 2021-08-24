Cancel
Santa Barbara, CA

Santa Barbara Botanic Garden wins 2021 Tripadvisor Traveler's Choice Award

By Julia Nguyen
News Channel 3-12
 6 days ago
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- The Santa Barbara Botanic Garden won the 2021 Tripadvisor Traveler's Choice Award on Tuesday.

The botanic garden is the oldest garden dedicated exclusively to the conservation of native plants and habitats.

The garden won through its ability to consistently deliver fantastic experiences to travelers around the world. The garden was able to receive great traveler reviews on Tripadvisor over the last 12 months.

"On behalf of our entire team at the Garden, we’re honored to receive this incredible recognition from Tripadvisor – and ultimately our visitors, members and community-at-large,” says Dr. Steve Windhager, executive director at the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden. “As the world faces an existential crisis from the pandemic to climate and biodiversity threats, the Garden remains steadfast in the regenerative power of native plants. This award further confirms our community’s support and we couldn’t be more excited about the work we’re doing to create a better future.”

To see what travelers say about Santa Barbara Botanic Garden, click here .

The post Santa Barbara Botanic Garden wins 2021 Tripadvisor Traveler’s Choice Award appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12 .

