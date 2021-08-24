Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Former UCF, Seminole star Gabriel Davis among 4 Bills in quarantine after COVID-19 contact tracing

By Chris Hays, Orlando Sentinel
Posted by 
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DdMnA_0bbnaKg600
Buffalo Bills star receiver Gabriel Davis, formerly of Sanford Seminole and UCF, talks with the media during his backpack giveaway in conjunction with Walt Disney Co. and Nike Inc., at the Pine Hills Boys and Girls Club of Orlando. Chris Hays/Orlando Sentinel

Buffalo Bills receiver Gabriel Davis, along with three other teammates, including fellow receiver Cole Beasley, will be required to quarantine for the next five days after coming in close contact with a team trainer who tested positive for COVID-19.

The players all tested negative for COVID-19 but were removed from the team facility and must enter a five-day mandatory re-entry process as agreed upon by NFL and NFLPA protocols. Defensive tackles Vernon Butler and Star Lotulelei were also quarantined.

Neither player has received the COVID-19 vaccine, and all tested negative for COVID this week. Only unvaccinated players face the five-day NFL re-entry cadence.

Team general manager Brandon Beane said on the team’s website, “None of them have tested positive, but basically due to close contact, they’ll have to be out five days from when their last contact was. It’s not necessarily today. So there’s a chance we can get a player back, maybe two. We’ll see by game day. But they’ll be out up to five days.”

Both Beasley and Davis have been public about their thoughts on getting the vaccine, with Beasley being the most outspoken.

“I’m not anti or pro-vax. I’m pro-choice,” Beasley said last week. “The issue at hand is information is being withheld from players in order for a player to be swayed in a direction that he may not be comfortable with.

“When dealing with a player’s health and safety, there should be complete transparency regarding information … we have to know we are armed with full knowledge and understanding that those who are in a position to help us will always do that based on our individual situation.”

Davis had a terrific rookie season last year for the Bills, hauling in 35 catches for 599 yards and seven touchdowns. Beasley was also a focal point of quarterback Josh Allen’s passes, catching 82 balls for 967 yards and four touchdowns. Stefon Diggs was the Bills’ top receiver with an All-Pro season last year. He had 127 catches for 1,535 yards and eight touchdowns.

Comments / 0

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando, FL
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Orlando Sentinel is the primary newspaper of Orlando, Florida, and the Central Florida region. It was founded in 1876 and is currently owned by Tribune Publishing Company.

 https://www.orlandosentinel.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ucf#Contact Tracing#American Football#Ucf#Walt Disney Co#Nike Inc#Girls Club Of Orlando#Sentinel Buffalo Bills#Nflpa#Covid#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Is Gabriel Davis the Bills' 'X-factor' in 2021?

Gabriel Davis is in a curious position on the Buffalo Bills roster. After the team signed Emmanuel Sanders this offseason, where did that leave the second-year pro’s status on the team?. While some speculate Sanders might’ve been a bad thing for Davis, Bleacher Report decided to raise the bar. B/R...
NFLBuffalo Rumblings

Buffalo Bills Links, 8/25: Bills dealing with COVID-19 quarantines

The NFL dealt with playing games while in the midst of a global health crisis in 2020, and the same will be true this year, as the Buffalo Bills found out on Tuesday. Today’s edition of the Bills daily links catches you up on the news that wide receivers Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis and linebackers Matt Milano and A.J. Klein were sent home to quarantine following a close contact with a Bills trainer who tested positive for COVID-19.
NFLTimes Daily

AP source: Bills' Beasley, Davis in COVID-19 reentry process

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Receivers Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis were among at least five Buffalo Bills players to miss practice for COVID-19 reasons on Tuesday. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription...
NFLNFL

Cole Beasley among four Bills players required to quarantine following close contact with team trainer

The difference between vaccinated and unvaccinated NFL players has again become notable for a second straight day. Bills receivers Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis received negative results from their Tuesday COVID-19 tests, but were removed from the team facility and must enter a five-day re-entry cadence mandated by NFL-NFLPA protocols due to their close contact with a member of the team's training staff who tested positive for COVID-19, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport confirmed. Linebackers A.J. Klein and Matt Milano have also entered the same five-day re-entry cadence following their own close contacts with the aforementioned member of the training staff and subsequent negative COVID-19 tests.
NFLCBS Sports

Bills receivers Cole Beasley, Gabriel Davis enter Bills COVID-19 protocol following close contact with trainer

A day after Cam Newton was instructed to stay away from the Patriots' facility for five days due to the team's "misunderstanding" of the league's protocol on COVID-19 tests conducted outside of team facilities, Bills receivers Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis will now be away from the Bills' facility for at least the next five days after being placed on Buffalo's COVID-19 list, as reported by Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News.
NFL13 WHAM

Beasley and Davis among four Bills sent home for contact tracing

It's something fans will be worried about throughout the entirety of this season as Tuesday four Bills players were sent home to quarantine. This came after a Bills trainer tested positive for COVID, as receivers Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis as well as defensive lineman Vernon Butler and Star Lotulelei are all now separated from the team.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Dolphins Fans React To The Peyton Manning News

Peyton Manning was reportedly almost a member of the Miami Dolphins. Former Dolphins head coach Jimmy Johnson told Dan Le Batard and Co. that he nearly pulled off a trade for the No. 1 overall pick – and Manning – before the NFL Draft in 1998. “It would have taken...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Seahawks Are Reportedly Cutting Veteran Cornerback

On Tuesday afternoon, former Seattle Seahawks tight end Luke Willson hinted at his return to the team with a message on social media. Not long later, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport said that Willson was on a visit to Seattle and likely to sign with the team. Rapoport’s initial report was correct, and the Seahawks soon after re-signed Willson to a new deal.
NFLCBS Sports

Eagles' Jalen Hurts taken to hospital before preseason game, plus Antonio Brown punches a Titans player

The Jeopardy! hosting job is once again available. I repeat, the Jeopardy! hosting job is once again available. Welcome to the Pick Six newsletter where we usually talk about football, but we're opening with the Jeopardy! job. Now that the job is open again, the biggest winners in the country are the Lions, Vikings and Bears. I mean, let's be honest, Aaron Rodgers retiring and taking the Jeopardy! job is the only way one of those team will be able to win the NFC North this year. Basically, every Vikings, Lions and Bears fan in America should be writing letters to Sony and demanding that they hire Rodgers to take the job.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Drew Brees received calls from Saints teammates over his Colin Kaepernick stance

New Orleans Saints legend Drew Brees’ final season in the NFL didn’t go as smoothly as he would have wanted it to be, thanks in large part to a controversial comment he made that reverberated throughout the league and even outside the realm of football. It could be remembered that Brees, during an interview with Yahoo Finance, associated kneeling — a form of protest initiated by Colin Kaepernick — during the playing of the national anthem with “disrespect” to the flag and what it represents.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Jets, Texans Trade

After losing star pass rusher Carl Lawson to a season-ending injury over a week ago, the New York Jets scoured the trade market for a potential replacement. Today, they found one in Shaq Lawson. The Houston Texans traded the former first-round pick to the Jets today. In exchange, the team...

Comments / 0

Community Policy