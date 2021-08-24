Former UCF, Seminole star Gabriel Davis among 4 Bills in quarantine after COVID-19 contact tracing

Buffalo Bills star receiver Gabriel Davis, formerly of Sanford Seminole and UCF, talks with the media during his backpack giveaway in conjunction with Walt Disney Co. and Nike Inc., at the Pine Hills Boys and Girls Club of Orlando. Chris Hays/Orlando Sentinel

Buffalo Bills receiver Gabriel Davis, along with three other teammates, including fellow receiver Cole Beasley, will be required to quarantine for the next five days after coming in close contact with a team trainer who tested positive for COVID-19.

The players all tested negative for COVID-19 but were removed from the team facility and must enter a five-day mandatory re-entry process as agreed upon by NFL and NFLPA protocols. Defensive tackles Vernon Butler and Star Lotulelei were also quarantined.

Neither player has received the COVID-19 vaccine, and all tested negative for COVID this week. Only unvaccinated players face the five-day NFL re-entry cadence.

Team general manager Brandon Beane said on the team’s website, “None of them have tested positive, but basically due to close contact, they’ll have to be out five days from when their last contact was. It’s not necessarily today. So there’s a chance we can get a player back, maybe two. We’ll see by game day. But they’ll be out up to five days.”

Both Beasley and Davis have been public about their thoughts on getting the vaccine, with Beasley being the most outspoken.

“I’m not anti or pro-vax. I’m pro-choice,” Beasley said last week. “The issue at hand is information is being withheld from players in order for a player to be swayed in a direction that he may not be comfortable with.

“When dealing with a player’s health and safety, there should be complete transparency regarding information … we have to know we are armed with full knowledge and understanding that those who are in a position to help us will always do that based on our individual situation.”

Davis had a terrific rookie season last year for the Bills, hauling in 35 catches for 599 yards and seven touchdowns. Beasley was also a focal point of quarterback Josh Allen’s passes, catching 82 balls for 967 yards and four touchdowns. Stefon Diggs was the Bills’ top receiver with an All-Pro season last year. He had 127 catches for 1,535 yards and eight touchdowns.