Fresh off his first career win in a full field event at The Northern Trust, the PGA Tour put together a video slideshow featuring Tony Finau’s six best hole-outs of the 2021 season.

Finau ranks third on the PGA Tour with 22 hole-outs on the campaign.

The clips are from Zurich Classic (Rd 3), Travelers Championship (Rd 2), Charles Schwab Invitational (Rd 2), WGC-Workday Championship (Rd 4), The American Express (Rd 1), and The American Express (Rd 2), again.

Watch Tony Finau’s 6 Best Hole-Outs of the 2021 Season

