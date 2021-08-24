Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

5 biggest surprises among NFL roster cuts

By Vincent Frank
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WS3pd_0bbnZV1y00

NFL rosters were cut down to 80 on Tuesday with one final cut down day coming next week. There weren’t a ton of huge names released in this latest round.

However, some of those who were either release or waived could very well latch on with other teams ahead of Week 1 of the NFL regular season. Below, we look at the five biggest surprises among those who were given their walking papers through the first two rounds of cuts.

Isaiah Ford, wide receiver, Miami Dolphins

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s67oT_0bbnZV1y00
Jan 3, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson (30) breaks up a pass intended for Miami Dolphins wide receiver Isaiah Ford (84) in the third quarter at Bills Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

The Dolphins have improved their wide receiver depth with rookie first-round pick Jaylen Waddle and free-agent signing Will Fuller. Even then, it was somewhat of a surprise to see the team move off this 2017 late-round selection.

Ford, 25, recorded 28 receptions for 276 yards while catching 64% of his targets for the Dolphins during the 2020 NFL season. Without any ability as a return man, head coach Brian Flores and Co. opted to go with more versatility as they prepare for their final cuts.

Taco Charlton, EDGE, Kansas City Chiefs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cjVfw_0bbnZV1y00
Jul 28, 2021; St. Joseph, MO, United States; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark (55) talks with defensive end Taco Charlton (94) in a break during training camp at Missouri Western State University. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Signed to a one-year, $1.12 million contract back in March, this 26-year-old former first-round pick had $137,500 in total guarantees at the time of his release. Given that financial commitment, it’s intriguing that Kansas City didn’t wait until its final cuts to move off Charlton.

Related: Click here for our latest NFL defense rankings

From an on-field standpoint, Kansas City lacks depth from a pass-rush perspective behind Chris Jones and Frank Clark. It’s also important to note that the latter might be in some legal trouble after an off-season arrest on gun charges . Charlton seemed to be a perfect depth fit in Kansas City. Apparently, that was not the case.

Tommylee Lewis, wide receiver, New Orleans Saints

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48Mgoq_0bbnZV1y00
Dec 17, 2018; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers cornerback James Bradberry (24) forces a fumble by New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tommylee Lewis (11) at the goal line as outside linebacker Thomas Davis (58) helps defend in the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium. The fumble went out of the end zone turning the ball over to the Panthers. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

While the 28-year old Lewis never performed well as a receiver in his four seasons with the Saints (21 receptions), he was a darn good returner. Last season alone, the Northern Illinois product averaged a career-high 29.7 yards per kick return . That can’t go unnoticed in all of this.

Equally as intriguing, the Saints are at a disadvantage when it comes to the wide receiver position with Michael Thomas sidelined . Heck, they just signed former first-round bust Kevin White off the street.

Kelvin Harmon, wide receiver, Washington Football Team

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45ZGdO_0bbnZV1y00
Jul 30, 2021; Richmond, VA, USA; Washington Football Team wide receiver Kelvin Harmon (13) celebrates after a catch during training camp at Bon Secours Washington Football Team Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

A former sixth-round pick out of North Carolina State, Harmon suffered a torn ACL back in June of 2020 . That cost him all of last season. It’s unfortunate given that Harmon was coming off a solid rookie campaign that saw him catch 30 passes for 365 yards in 16 games (eight starts).

See where the Washington Football Team stands in our latest NFL power rankings

Washington has obviously upgraded its depth chart at wide receiver heading into Week 1 of the NFL season. We’re still a bit surprised that it moved off this still-young 24-year-old pass-catcher.

Rasul Douglas, cornerback, Las Vegas Raiders

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nVFRv_0bbnZV1y00
Aug 21, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rasul Douglas (38) tackles Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Landen Akers (84) during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Throughout his four-year NFL career, Douglas has split time as a reserve and a starter. In Philadelphia, he started 18 games with the Eagles during three seasons. Last year with the Carolina Panthers, Douglas started a career-high 11 games.

With Las Vegas obviously still in need of both experience and talent in the secondary after giving up nearly 30 points per game a season ago, it’s a surprise to learn that the team moved off Douglas. While he’s not necessarily a starter-caliber corner, having this type of depth behind youngsters Trayvon Mullen and Damon Arnette would make sense.

WATCH: Sportsnaut’s Carolyn Manno on the latest NFL rumors

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

18K+
Followers
23K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jaylen Waddle
Person
Dick Vermeil
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chiefs#Rams#American Football#Buffalo Bills#Ford#Bank Of America Stadium#Acl#Eagles#The Carolina Panthers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bills Stadium
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Dolphins Fans React To The Peyton Manning News

Peyton Manning was reportedly almost a member of the Miami Dolphins. Former Dolphins head coach Jimmy Johnson told Dan Le Batard and Co. that he nearly pulled off a trade for the No. 1 overall pick – and Manning – before the NFL Draft in 1998. “It would have taken...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Drew Brees received calls from Saints teammates over his Colin Kaepernick stance

New Orleans Saints legend Drew Brees’ final season in the NFL didn’t go as smoothly as he would have wanted it to be, thanks in large part to a controversial comment he made that reverberated throughout the league and even outside the realm of football. It could be remembered that Brees, during an interview with Yahoo Finance, associated kneeling — a form of protest initiated by Colin Kaepernick — during the playing of the national anthem with “disrespect” to the flag and what it represents.
NFLaudacy.com

Jameis Winston just did something no Saints QB had done in 5 years

As if the first touchdown pass from Jameis Winston to Marquez Callaway wasn't impressive enough, it was also a landmark. The ball Winston hurled to Callaway in the first quarter against the Jaguars traveled just over 53 yards in the air, the most air yards on a pass thrown by a Saints quarterback since 2016, according to ESPN and the NFL's NextGenStats.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Deshaun Watson Reportedly Wants To Play With 1 NFL Player

As the 2021 NFL season quickly approaches, trade speculation surrounding Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is heating up yet again. Earlier today, NFL insider Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports reported that the Miami Dolphins have emerged as the frontrunners to land the three-time Pro-Bowl QB. A few other teams, including the...
NFLBleacher Report

7 NFL Teams Most Likely to Disappoint in 2021

In the NFL, disappointment can come in many forms. An eight-win season might feel fantastic for New York Jets or Jacksonville Jaguars fans, but New England Patriots or Green Bay Packers supporters would be disheartened if their teams missed the playoffs or finished with sub-.500 records. There's no standard way...
NFLNFL Analysis Network

3 teams who should consider signing RB Todd Gurley

It was not long ago that Todd Gurley was among the best running backs in the NFL. He had back-to-back All-Pro seasons in 2017 and 2018, giving him three Pro Bowls as well in his first four years in the NFL. But, since then, he has seen his production fall...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Blockbuster Quarterback Trade Rumors

Will we get a blockbuster quarterback trade right before the start of the NFL’s 2021 regular season? It’s looking more likely. On Saturday, multiple reports surfaced, indicating growing chatter of a blockbuster quarterback trade involving Deshaun Watson. According to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, there are believed to be two...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

4 reasons why LA Rams claim waived QB Josh Rosen

Yep. A quarterback was waived that I can honestly say makes sense for the LA Rams to kick the tires on. I’m talking about a young quarterback named Josh Rosen, a player who has been a bit of a nomad in his first three NFL seasons. Good? Not exactly. But we’ll talk about that later. He just was a guy who happened to be in the wrong position on the wrong team an incredible three times.
NFLsaturdaydownsouth.com

Former Alabama WR waived by Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins drafted former Alabama WR Jaylen Waddle with the No. 6 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. But, they also had another former Alabama receiver on the roster — Robert Foster. Foster had been playing well this preseason, but on Tuesday, the Dolphins announced they were waiving Foster...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jameis Winston’s Performance Tonight

Before Monday night’s preseason game between the New Orleans Saints and the Jacksonville Jaguars got underway, Jameis Winston broke out another one of his unique warm-up routines. The 27-year-old conducted a strange set of arm circles to get prepared for the most important moment of his summer thus far. Whatever...

Comments / 0

Community Policy