Port Huron, MI

Coast Guard gives warning to boaters after freighter encounter

wsaq.com
 6 days ago

Coast Guard officials are offering some words of advice after a close call between sailboat and a freighter Sunday near the Blue Water Bridge. The 664 foot long Cuyahoga was up-bound in the St. Clair River when a sailboat ventured into its path. The sailboat was able to move just seconds before collision however the U. S. Coast Guard says it could have fared far worse. Kyle Thomas is the Commanding Officer of the US Coast Guard Station in Port Huron and says smaller vessels – such as sailboats – should never impede the passage of a large vessel – such as a freighter. The video of the encounter can be viewed at Stream Time Port Huron’s You Tube channel. Thomas adds that he is glad everyone was safe following that close call.

www.wsaq.com

