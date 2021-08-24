Cancel
Corning, NY

H.S. Football Season Preview: Corning Hawks

By Chuck Brame
WETM
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Corning Hawks have their eyes on another big season on the football field. The Hawks had a big season this past spring going an undefeated 5-0. Tim Hughes takes over for George Bacalles as interim head coach. He says the team will stick to what has brought them recent success. ” We obviously know that the schemes work and we have our believes as a coaching staff and I know the kids bought in. So we don’t change much,” said Hughes.

www.mytwintiers.com

