Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Anchored by All-America tackle Tristen Taylor, Eastern Washington offensive line boasts size, experience

By Dan Thompson For The Spokesman-Review
KHQ Right Now
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs good as Eastern Washington has been at identifying and developing talent at quarterback, it has been just about as good at maintaining the positions directly in front of those signal callers. This season appears to be no different. Led by All-America tackle Tristen Taylor, who needs to play nine...

www.khq.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Wulff
Person
Tom Ackerman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#All America#Eastern Washington#Eagles#American Football#All American#Fbs#Unlv#Rebels
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
University of Nevada, Las Vegas
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Cam Newton released: 3 teams that should sign Newton immediately

The Patriots’ decision to release Cam Newton means Mac Jones is officially the guy in New England. Here are three teams that still use the former MVP. Cam Newton is officially a free agent after being released by the Patriots. That’s good news for Mac Jones, but the transaction can also benefit several NFL teams that still need help to strengthen their options at the game’s most important position.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Video: Cam Newton, Mac Jones Sideline Moment Goes Viral

Cam Newton and Mac Jones are competing for the starting quarterback job in New England. Because of that, it wouldn’t be surprising if there was a bit of animosity between the two players. That does not appear to be the case, though. Jones played really well on Sunday night, completing...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Seahawks Are Reportedly Cutting Veteran Cornerback

On Tuesday afternoon, former Seattle Seahawks tight end Luke Willson hinted at his return to the team with a message on social media. Not long later, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport said that Willson was on a visit to Seattle and likely to sign with the team. Rapoport’s initial report was correct, and the Seahawks soon after re-signed Willson to a new deal.
NFLNFL Analysis Network

This Jaguars-Eagles trade sends Zach Ertz to Jacksonville

The Jacksonville Jaguars are heading into the first season of the Urban Meyer/Trevor Lawrence era. Meyer is returning to the sidelines after leaving his job as head coach of the Ohio State Buckeyes in 2018. Lawrence is looking to continue his incredible football journey following three excellent seasons with the Clemson Tigers. Could they look to make a late-offseason roster addition like Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz to improve their roster?
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Jets, Texans Trade

After losing star pass rusher Carl Lawson to a season-ending injury over a week ago, the New York Jets scoured the trade market for a potential replacement. Today, they found one in Shaq Lawson. The Houston Texans traded the former first-round pick to the Jets today. In exchange, the team...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Packers Release Another One Of Aaron Rodgers’ Favorites

The Green Bay Packers released tight end Bronson Kaufusi this afternoon, despite the fact Aaron Rodgers praised the BYU product recently. We’ve seen the Packers get rid of guys Rodgers likes before, and their release of wide receiver Jake Kumerow in 2020 is the biggest example. Rodgers told people he thought Kumerow was Green Bay’s second-best wideout in camp, and his disapproval of the move contributed to the star quarterback’s discontent with the organization this offseason.
Alabama StatePosted by
AL.com

The end of an Alabama football era comes Saturday

The night of Aug. 30, 2008 changed everything. From his perch in the Georgia Dome radio booth, Eli Gold sounded prophetic as the final seconds ticked down on that Saturday night of Labor Day weekend. “Welcome to 2008,” he proclaimed as Alabama’s sideline emptied onto the turf. “The world is...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles: The Deshaun Watson situation is thankfully over

To some, Deshaun Watson has been a white whale target for the Philadelphia Eagles. An objectively elite NFL quarterback who can make any throw, pick up yards with his legs, and run the show better than most, Watson is the kind of player who can keep a bad team competitive and could – at least in theory- make a good team into a legitimate championship contender, even if Bill O’Brian seldom afforded him that opportunity in Houston.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Philadelphia Eagles Release Veteran Running Back

Veteran running back Kerryon Johnson has been waived by the Philadelphia Eagles with an injury designation, the team announced on Tuesday. The Eagles claimed Johnson off waivers back in May after he was released by the Detroit Lions. Johnson, a second-round pick of the Lions in 2018, has been dealing with a knee injury and was recently listed as “week-to-week.”
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Deshaun Watson News

After eight months of speculation about Deshaun Watson’s future in Houston, the Texans have reportedly made a decision on what they’ll do with the Pro Bowl quarterback during the 2021 season. According to NFL reporter Aaron Wilson, the Texans are “prepared” to keep Watson on their final 53-man roster when...
NFLCBS Sports

Eagles' Jalen Hurts taken to hospital before preseason game, plus Antonio Brown punches a Titans player

The Jeopardy! hosting job is once again available. I repeat, the Jeopardy! hosting job is once again available. Welcome to the Pick Six newsletter where we usually talk about football, but we're opening with the Jeopardy! job. Now that the job is open again, the biggest winners in the country are the Lions, Vikings and Bears. I mean, let's be honest, Aaron Rodgers retiring and taking the Jeopardy! job is the only way one of those team will be able to win the NFC North this year. Basically, every Vikings, Lions and Bears fan in America should be writing letters to Sony and demanding that they hire Rodgers to take the job.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Former Ohio State Football Star Passed Away On Sunday

Former Ohio State and Cleveland Browns star offensive lineman Dick Schafrath passed away on Sunday at the age of 84, according to Eleven Warriors. Schafrath was a two-way lineman for the Buckeyes in the late 1950s, helping OSU win the national title in 1957. He went on to become a second round pick of the Browns in 1959.
NFLchatsports.com

Longtime Philadelphia Eagles legend to join Chicago Bears

Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears (Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports) For the second time in less than two weeks, a Philadelphia Eagles legend that will one day enter the franchise’s Hall of Fame has been mentioned in conjunction with the Chicago Bears. First came the news about Doug Pederson, the only man on Planet Earth that can say he was the head coach of a Super Bowl-winning Eagles team. He was seen at a Bears practice rocking Chicago’s team colors.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Browns Reportedly Expected To Sign Veteran Quarterback

The Cleveland Browns are set at quarterback for this upcoming season, but it never hurts to add some depth at the most important position in the sport. According to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, the Browns are expected to sign veteran quarterback Nick Mullens to their practice squad after their 53-man roster is set later today.
NFLNBC Sports

Ex-Eagles LB finds new NFL home after jail sentence

Less than a month after he spent a day in jail, former Eagles linebacker and Super Bowl champion Mychal Kendricks has found a new NFL home. Kendricks is expected to sign with the 49ers, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport is reporting:. Kendricks, who turns 31 next month, played in one...
NFLYardbarker

Eagles players reportedly ‘blown away’ by Jalen Hurts

Jalen Hurts didn’t put to rest every question about him possibly being the franchise quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles during his limited action last season. It sounds like he might be doing it in training camp, however. ESPN’s Jordan Schulz reported Monday that there is a “fast-growing sentiment” around Eagles...
NFLNBC Sports

Eagles re-sign veteran WR after yet another injury

The Eagles on Tuesday brought back wide receiver Marken Michel and waived WR Michael Walker with an injury designation. This is the third stint with the Eagles for the 5-foot-11, 190-pound Michel. Michel originally signed a futures contract with the Eagles just after the 2018 season ended. He was released...
NFLRoll 'Bama Roll

Jumbo Package: Jalen Hurts on the move?

Last night via CBS Sports, this little tidbit blew up, re: Deshaun Watson trade rumors. It’s no secret that Watson is unhappy in Houston. After enduring more sacks than any NFL quarterback the last five years, why wouldn’t he be? The Texans and their genius coaching and managerial staff (Oh, wait. Sorry. That was the same guy last season) did not prioritize offensive line personnel or efficient playcalling (and thus his health) for the first five years of his career. But, after there was a change in coaches last season, and Watson was freed from Houston’s overreliance on slow-developing play-action plays, for the first time in his career Watson left games with as clean a jersey as he was apt to get — overall Watson took 12 sacks in 11 games down the stretch, and had a 7.6% sack rate for the season (which was still far above league average).
NFLPosted by
VikingsTerritory

Releasing Kyle Rudolph Was Not the Wrong Move

Cumulous clouds actually fell onto the heads of Minnesota Vikings fans on Sunday when news revealed that tight end Irv Smith Jr. was beset by an injured meniscus. No, that’s an exaggeration. The sky didn’t really fall, but the Smith news led some folks to surmise that releasing Kyle Rudolph last March was a mistake. General Manager Rick Spielman cut ties with Rudolph, who spent 10 seasons with the Vikings, as a cap-clearing maneuver.

Comments / 0

Community Policy