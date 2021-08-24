Cancel
Austin, MN

Woman pleads guilty to aiding attempted murder suspect

By Mike Stoll
Austin Daily Herald
 6 days ago

A Chatfield woman accused of aiding an individual who at the time was an attempted murder suspect had a plea hearing on Monday in Mower County District Court. Jaiden Pamela Schumacher, 21, pleaded guilty to felony aiding an offender to avoid arrest – harbor/conceal – as part of a plea agreement. The charge was altered from the original charge of felony aiding an offender – attempted murder and first-degree burglary – as part of the agreement.

www.austindailyherald.com

