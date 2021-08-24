Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

ACC, Big Ten, Pac-12 'competitors' bond to form 'groundbreaking alliance'

By Jerry DiPaola
Posted by 
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eDbVE_0bbnZ0zw00
Atlantic Coast Conference commissioner Jim Phillips speaks during the NCAA college football ACC media days in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday, July 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

The joint news release from the ACC, Big Ten and Pac-12 said the three power conferences will “remain competitors.”

Nonetheless, their three commissioners Tuesday announced what the ACC’s Jim Phillips described as a “groundbreaking alliance” that will allow all 41 schools from the three leagues to work together while dealing with the hodgepodge of issues confronting college athletics.

Included in the agreement is a scheduling element that will send teams coast to coast – from Miami to Seattle — and create what Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren said will be “epic matchups.”

All the while, keeping an eye on the growth of the SEC, which has invited Big 12 powers Texas and Oklahoma to join and form a 16-team league no later than 2025.

Conference officials have been discussing the idea for weeks, but Warren, Phillips and George Kliavkoff of the Pac-12 — all relatively new to their positions — acknowledged the plan publicly for the first time.

“Today is a special day,” Warren said. “It signifies there is a lot of goodness in college athletics. There is turbulence right now. We need to have strong leadership and work together. There is a lot of work to be done.”

The hope is the alliance leads to stability at the top of big-time college sports and thwarts future realignment.

“In the history of college athletics, one expansion of a conference has usually led to another, to another and to another,” Phillips said. “To the three of us, we felt that the stabilization of the current environment across Division I and FBS and Power 5 in particular, this was a chance for new direction, a new initiative that I don’t think has ever been done before. We’re proud of it. We really are.”

What’s unique about the collaboration is there is no signed contract.

“It’s about trust. It’s about we looked each other in the eye. We made an agreement,” Phillips said.

“There is an agreement among three gentlemen, and there is commitment from 41 presidents and chancellors and 41 athletic directors to do what we say we’re going to do,” Kliavkoff said.

One of the crucial elements of the alliance is scheduling contests, although Warren said existing contracts will be honored. It could lead to multiple nonconference football games every season and create new and valuable television inventory.

“We are bullish on the scheduling alignment,” Phillips said.

There was no timeline set forth Tuesday, but a working group of athletic directors will oversee the scheduling component. The group includes ADs from the ACC (Clemson’s Dan Radakovich, North Carolina’s Bubba Cunningham, Syracuse’s John Wildhack and Virginia’s Carla Williams), the Big Ten (Iowa’s Gary Barta, Ohio State’s Gene Smith and Penn State’s Sandy Barbour) and the Pac-12 (Cal’s Jim Knowlton, Oregon’s Rob Mullens, Washington State’s Pat Chun and USC’s Mike Bohn).

“If there’s any lack of specificity in the press release,” Kliavkoff said, “it’s that we want to make sure we can deliver 100% of what we promised.”

Among other issues the conferences plan to tackle together are possible playoff expansion, an emphasis on diversity and inclusion, social justice and the future structure of the NCAA.

Warren said he supports playoff expansion in football, but he added, “I’m a big believer in being methodical.”

“We need to think through the length of the season, health and wellness issues, not only physical, but also mental. How does this impact final exams? We have to make sure our stadiums are winterized. Effect on TV. We’re still unpacking this information.”

Taking into account the issues, Kliavkoff said, “These matters, while challenging, present once-in-a-generation opportunities for the leaders in college sports to re-evaluate long-standing ways of conducting our business.

“Today is a historic moment, but it is the very beginning of a long journey of collaboration.”

Concluded Phillips: “We’re all better together than we are separate.”

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

Comments / 0

Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
6K+
Followers
789
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Texas State
State
Virginia State
State
Oregon State
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Radakovich
Person
Mike Bohn
Person
Sandy Barbour
Person
Kevin Warren
Person
Gary Barta
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pac 12 Football#College Athletics#Pac 12 Conference#American Football#Acc#Big Ten#Sec#Division I#Fbs#Clemson#Syracuse#Ohio State#Penn State#Cal#Usc#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
College
Syracuse University
Related
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Scott Frost, Nebraska News

On Wednesday morning, Nebraska football fans woke up to some unfortunate news about the state of the program. According to a new report from Brett McMurphy of Action Network, the NCAA is investigating head coach Scott Frost and the Nebraska football program. “Nebraska’s football program and coach Scott Frost are under NCAA investigation for improper use of analysts and consultants during practices and games,” the report states.
NFLsaturdaytradition.com

J.K. Dobbins clearly isn't happy with John Harbaugh after suffering serious injury

J.K. Dobbins clearly isn’t happy with his head coach. He may not be saying anything about it directly at the moment, but the second-year running back out of Ohio State certainly isn’t being too secretive about it. Dobbins sustained a serious injury in Baltimore’s final preseason game of 2021 against...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Former NFL Coach Is Hearing 2 Schools Will Join The Big Ten

The Big 12 conference already underwent seismic changes this summer when Oklahoma and Texas announced that they would depart the league and make way for the SEC. That’s left the other eight schools wondering what to do next. Realignment rumors have been everywhere since the Longhorns and the Sooners revealed...
Alabama StatePosted by
AL.com

The end of an Alabama football era comes Saturday

The night of Aug. 30, 2008 changed everything. From his perch in the Georgia Dome radio booth, Eli Gold sounded prophetic as the final seconds ticked down on that Saturday night of Labor Day weekend. “Welcome to 2008,” he proclaimed as Alabama’s sideline emptied onto the turf. “The world is...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Predicts CFB Playoff, National Champion

The college football season is officially underway. On Saturday, ESPN’s College GameDay crew suited up for the first time this year. And as they do each season, each co-host gave their picks for this year’s national championship winner. Longtime analyst Kirk Herbstreit went with a fairly common choice ahead of...
NFLwashingtonnewsday.com

After cutting Tim Tebow, Jaguars coach Urban Meyer discusses his future in football.

After cutting Tim Tebow, Jaguars coach Urban Meyer discusses his future in football. Tim Tebow’s football career is gone once more, and this time it’s for good. The Jaguars released the 34-year-old former Heisman Trophy winner and University of Florida quarterback on Tuesday, and coach Urban Meyer was blunt in his assessment of Tebow’s NFL prospects.
Ohio Statechatsports.com

Ohio State Football player medically retires

Ohio State Buckeyes long snapper Roen McCullough (94) celebrates with Ohio State Buckeyes place kicker Blake Haubeil (95) after Haubeil successfully kicked an onside kick during the first quarter of a NCAA Division I college football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. [Joshua A. Bickel/Dispatch] Osu19mary Jb 06.
Nebraska StatePosted by
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Has Brutally Honest Message For Nebraska Fans

The Nebraska football program began its 2021 season in disappointing fashion on Saturday afternoon at Illinois. The Cornhuskers couldn’t overcome a massive third quarter deficit and dropped their third season opener in four years, 30-23. Fans laid most of the blame at the feet of head coach Scott Frost, who...
Posted by
The Spun

Former Ohio State Football Star Passed Away On Sunday

Former Ohio State and Cleveland Browns star offensive lineman Dick Schafrath passed away on Sunday at the age of 84, according to Eleven Warriors. Schafrath was a two-way lineman for the Buckeyes in the late 1950s, helping OSU win the national title in 1957. He went on to become a second round pick of the Browns in 1959.
Nebraska StatePosted by
The Spun

Nebraska Had A Notable Change At Practice On Monday

Nebraska football just can’t get out of its own way these days. The Huskers were supposed to make a statement in their season opener last Saturday against Illinois. It was quite the opposite. Nebraska, playing with an experienced roster and staff, was completely outmatched against Bret Bielema and the Fighting Illini. And now, the end of the Scott Frost era could be near.

Comments / 0

Community Policy