Martinez hopes Nats’ Seth Romero can remain a starter

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFour years after the Nationals drafted pitcher Seth Romero in the first round of the MLB Draft, the left-hander is getting a chance to prove he can still be a starter. The team promoted him to Triple-A Rochester on Tuesday with the hope of seeing how he fares as a starting pitcher.

