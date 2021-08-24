Cancel
BCA app allows users to provide tips of threats

By Daily Herald
Austin Daily Herald
 6 days ago

ST. PAUL — Minnesotans have a new way to provide information about suspected criminal activity. The Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) is employing an app – See It, Say It, Send It – for the public to provide tips about planned or threatened violence at Minnesota schools or places of worship.

From The Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension - August 18, 2021. Minnesotans have a new way to provide information about suspected criminal activity. The Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) is employing an app – See It, Say It, Send It – for the public to provide tips about planned or threatened violence at Minnesota schools or places of worship.
Law enforcement is asking Minnesotans to download a new app — See it, Say It, Send It — to give tips about planned or threatened violence at Minnesota schools or places of worship. "The goal with this is to stop violence before it occurs so that people can worship safely,...
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) has launched an app for people to report tips about planned or threatened violence at schools and places of worship. The BCA announced the "See It, Say It, Send It" app on Wednesday. It allows students, parents, school personnel and congregations to submit tips regarding potential violence. The BCA will triage the tips, notify law enforcement and assist as needed with the response to criminal activity.
ST. PAUL, MINN. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Department of Public Safety wants students in the state to have a discreet and anonymous way to report potential threats at school. the DPS created the 'See it, Say it, Send it' app for students and the public to warn about...
