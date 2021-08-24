BCA app allows users to provide tips of threats

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With weeks to go before school resumes, state education and health officials are recommending that schools implement mask mandates for everyone 2 and up, regardless of vaccination status. In a document, “K-12 School and Child Care COVID-19 Guidance,” released Friday, Maryland State Department of Education officials said each local school system, private school and child care program can set its own policies and procedures for their buildings, students, teachers and staff. But the departments of health and education recommend school officials work with their local health departments to determine which multiple prevention strategies to use together consistently. The document also recommends in-person learning at full capacity. In recent days, school systems in the area have largely aligned with federal guidelines, which also call for universal masking. Howard County schools have gone a step further and required employees to get vaccinated. For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.