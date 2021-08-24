Cancel
Bellin Health CEO Applauds Vaccine Reward Program

By Rob Sussman
WNCY
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — The head of Bellin Health is applauding the state of Wisconsin’s decision to offer $100 in exchange for getting a COVID-19 vaccine. CEO Chris Woleske says similar programs have increased vaccination rates elsewhere. “It has proven to be a somewhat effective strategy in other states,”...

wncy.com

