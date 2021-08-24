Cancel
Philadelphia, PA

Teen, 16, arrested in shots fired at officers; 1 grazed

By The Associated Press
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 6 days ago

A teenager has been arrested in connection with shots fired at Philadelphia police officers, one of whom suffered a graze wound on the head, authorities said. Police said two uniformed officers were responding to a carjacking report in north Philadelphia shortly after 8 p.m. Monday. The officers found the stolen car and saw a man getting out of a vehicle parked in front of it, and the officers were trying to turn around to investigate further when they came under fire, police said.

